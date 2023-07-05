Oracle Stock (NYSE:ORCL): Riding High on AI Tailwinds; Should You Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Oracle Stock (NYSE:ORCL): Riding High on AI Tailwinds; Should You Buy?

Story Highlights

Oracle stock is back in the limelight, driven by stupendous stock price gains recently. The stock can continue to win due to its growth potential in its Cloud business aided by AI tailwinds, making me bullish on the stock for the long term.

Software Giant Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock has caught investors’ attention in 2023. It has easily outperformed its large-cap peer group, gaining almost 40% year-to-date. Not just that, but the stock reached its all-time high of around $127 after delivering an outstanding Q4 beat in June. Well, now the big question is, is it too late to buy the stock? The answer is indeed surprising — no, it’s likely not too late!

I believe Oracle stock has a long runway for growth based on robust high-digit AI growth opportunities and Oracle’s clear edge versus its peers as it continues to invest and scale its AI and cloud capabilities.

Solid Cloud Momentum Led to Upbeat Q3 Results

On June 12, Oracle delivered outstanding Q4 and Fiscal 2023 results. Q4 revenues jumped 17% year-over-year to $13.8 billion, beating Wall Street’s expectations by about $100 million. Adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share also surpassed consensus estimates of $1.58.

The highlight of the quarter was some very impressive Cloud numbers. Organic Cloud revenues jumped 33% year-over-year in constant currency, while Cloud Infrastructure (IAAS) growth came at 77% year-over-year, driven by AI momentum. Operating margins improved, too, expanding by 200 basis points sequentially to 44%.

A free cash flow margin of 27% was the cherry on the cake. The reduced capital expenditures reassured investors of the sturdiness of its free cash flows, which continue to grow at a rapid pace (68%). It’s no wonder then that the stock received upward price target revision from several Wall Street analysts and rating upgrades too.

On top of that, the company gave out a positive outlook, putting investors’ concerns to rest over increasing capital expenditures, a possible margin compression, and weakness in its core businesses.

For the upcoming first quarter, the company expects total revenues to grow at 8%-10% year-over-year, driven by impressive growth in IAAS. Notably, capital expenditure expectations have flattened for Fiscal 2024 after nearly doubling year-over-year in Fiscal 2023. As a result, the company’s free cash flow margin should remain high.

Long-Term Catalysts: Cloud Business at an Inflection Point, Aided by AI

The robust Cloud business momentum that Oracle witnessed is not a one-off event. The AI boom story is here to stay. During the earnings call, management laid out its expectation for 30% Cloud business organic growth during Fiscal 2024.

The company is bullish on the AI space and looking to scale up its AI investments in a big way. Oracle is spending massively on AI technology, creating efficient networks and databases, buying high-end graphics processing units GPUs and chips from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and entering into multiple partnerships. Recently, to add generative AI features across its software portfolio, it collaborated with an AI start-up company named Cohere. 

Despite the fact that Oracle jumped later than its peers into the AI bandwagon, it continues to attract both new and old customers at a fast pace. What is giving Oracle an edge over its rivals like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is its differentiated AI services that include payments based on customer usage.

The resulting cost savings have made it a preferred choice for its clients. Further, it has made several performance upgrades that have made its services more economical and faster for its customers when compared to its peers.

Digging deeper, Oracle reported impressive growth in its Cloud business, whereas Amazon Web services reported a much lower growth rate at around 11%. This implies that Oracle could be gaining market share from Amazon at a rapid pace.

Is ORCL Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

As per TipRanks, analysts are cautiously optimistic about Oracle stock, giving it a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and 12 Holds. Oracle stock’s average price forecast of $129.37 implies 11.6% upside potential.

ORCL’s Valuation is Reasonable

In terms of the stock’s valuation, Oracle is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 21.1x, reflecting a 9.8% discount to its peer-group median of 23.8x. For the sake of comparison, its biggest competitor Amazon is currently trading at a much higher P/E ratio of 83.3x. Given the strong fundamentals and earnings growth, I believe that Oracle stock is fairly valued at current levels.

Takeaway: Should You Consider ORCL Stock?

The AI industry is still in its nascent stage. The supernormal growth in the AI space will ultimately normalize. However, that stage will come after a few years. In the meantime, Oracle will continue to gain market share based on its superior AI services driven by innovations and investments.

What’s even more enticing is that its continuing innovations make its software services more cost-effective for its clients. Therefore, I will consider buying the stock with a long-term view.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon’s Latest Lawsuit Leaves Investors and Analysts Unfazed
Market NewsAmazon’s Latest Lawsuit Leaves Investors and Analysts Unfazed
2h ago
AMZN
STAG Industrial REIT (NYSE:STAG): Reliable, 4.2%-Yielding Monthly Dividends
AMZN
STAG
Amazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN): One Green Flag, One Red Flag
AMZN
MSFT
More AMZN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMZN

Amazon’s Latest Lawsuit Leaves Investors and Analysts Unfazed
Market NewsAmazon’s Latest Lawsuit Leaves Investors and Analysts Unfazed
2h ago
AMZN
STAG Industrial REIT (NYSE:STAG): Reliable, 4.2%-Yielding Monthly Dividends
Stock Analysis & IdeasSTAG Industrial REIT (NYSE:STAG): Reliable, 4.2%-Yielding Monthly Dividends
3h ago
AMZN
STAG
Amazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN): One Green Flag, One Red Flag
Stock Analysis & IdeasAmazon Stock (NASDAQ:AMZN): One Green Flag, One Red Flag
3h ago
AMZN
MSFT
More AMZN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >