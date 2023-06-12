Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Exceed Q4 Estimates, Says Analyst

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Exceed Q4 Estimates, Says Analyst

Story Highlights

Oracle will report its Q4 financials after the market closes on June 12. Mizuho Securities analyst Siti Panigrahi expects the company to beat consensus estimates.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) will report fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes today. Mizuho Securities analyst Siti Panigrahi remains upbeat on ORCL stock ahead of the Q4 print and expects the technology company to exceed Wall Street’s consensus estimates. 

In a note dated June 8, Panigrahi said that he expects ORCL’s Q4 numbers to come ahead of the consensus, led by strength in its Cloud business. The analyst added that despite macro weakness, the demand for back-office applications remains robust with solid cloud migration. 

Furthermore, the analyst expects Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, or OCI to benefit from the emergence of AI (Artificial Intelligence). He highlighted that several AI-based start-ups “have turned to OCI as the underlying infrastructure for building and training their LLMs (Large Language Models).”

It’s worth highlighting that Cloud revenues have been driving Oracle’s total sales and earnings. During the Q3 conference call, ORCL’s management said that the company’s Q4 revenues (including Cerner- it acquired Cerner last year in June) are expected to grow by 17% to 19% on a constant currency basis. Further, the total Cloud segment is likely to grow by 51% to 53%. Excluding Cerner, the Cloud business could increase by more than 30%.

Given the momentum in its Cloud division, Wall Street expects Oracle to post revenues of $13.74 billion, up about 16% year-over-year. Meanwhile, analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.58 per share in Q4, compared to $1.54 in the prior-year quarter. 

Is Oracle Stock Expected to Rise?

Oracle stock has gained over 35% year-to-date. Despite the recent gains, Panigrahi believes that ORCL stock offers a “strong risk-reward profile,” led by an expected acceleration in growth rate and AI exposure.

ORCL stock has received 12 Buys and four Holds for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Analysts’ average price target of $116.67 implies 6.21% upside potential from current levels. 

Investors should note that Mark Moerdler of Bernstein is the most accurate analyst for ORCL stock, according to TipRanks. Copying Moerdler’s trades on ORCL stock and holding each position for one year could result in 95% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of 20.33% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on ORCL

ORCL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsORCL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
2d ago
ORCL
Oracle put volume heavy and directionally bearish
ORCL
Oracle price target raised to $105 from $98 at KeyBanc
ORCL
More ORCL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on ORCL

ORCL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
Pre-EarningsORCL Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
2d ago
ORCL
Oracle put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The FlyOracle put volume heavy and directionally bearish
2M ago
ORCL
Oracle price target raised to $105 from $98 at KeyBanc
The FlyOracle price target raised to $105 from $98 at KeyBanc
2M ago
ORCL
More ORCL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >