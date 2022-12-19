Could Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) be Near Implosion?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Could Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) be Near Implosion?

Story Highlights

Although a certain contrarian temptation exists to buy shares of deflated Opendoor Technologies, rising fundamental headwinds suggest that investors should stay far away from OPEN stock.

When legendary investor Warren Buffett said to be greedy when others are fearful and fearful while others are greedy, it’s quite likely that he wasn’t speaking in absolute terms. A classic example might be Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN). Once a crowd favorite for spearheading a new innovation in the real estate industry, the enterprise quickly soured this year. Essentially, the business model features a fatal flaw, meaning people should stay away from OPEN stock.

At first glance, though, circumstances appeared auspicious for Opendoor. Specializing in the iBuyer business model, this platform leverages advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to make quick cash offers on homes with the ultimate goal of flipping them for profit. Supposedly, the use of AI technologies empowers quicker and superior decisions than a human could make. On paper, the narrative sounded reasonable and credible.

Further, the dramatic rise in homebuying demand – a consequence of artificially lowered interest rates – initially confirmed Opendoor’s relevance. At its peak range, OPEN stock traded briefly above $30. However, as realities started to set in, the underlying fundamental framework lost much of its appeal.

With the Federal Reserve now tasked with controlling the inflation stemming from prior monetary excesses, the benchmark interest rate started to rise. As borrowing costs spiked in tandem, fewer people qualified for home mortgages. What’s worse, home prices remained elevated against pre-pandemic norms. Combine this dynamic with mass layoffs, real estate businesses saw a decline in their total addressable market.

This headwind was particularly pronounced for OPEN stock, highlighting a fatal flaw. At the end of the day, the ultimate business model of Opendoor – buy low, sell high – offered zero distinction. Indeed, the AI angle merely represented a very expensive distraction.

Interestingly, on TipRanks, OPEN stock has a 1 out of 10 Smart Score rating. This indicates strong potential for the stock to underperform the broader market.

OPEN Stock Faces a Possible Implosion

For those remotely interested in OPEN stock, a recent CNBC report offered a harsh reality check. On December 15, 2022, the news agency announced that home flipping profits dropped at the fastest pace in over a decade.

Anyone following the business news cycle shouldn’t be surprised at the disclosure. Most notably, the Fed remains committed to attacking the inflation crisis by raising the benchmark interest rate. In addition, consumer spending data slipped below expectations, suggesting poor sentiment for non-essential purchases. Given the convergence of these two macroeconomic headwinds, OPEN stock faces extraordinary pressures.

Again, it’s impossible not to ignore Opendoor’s fatal flaw. When you drill into the business (and not the technical stuff), it’s not unique. It’s not even vaguely distinct in the loosest definition of the word. Buying low and selling high represents a concept practically as old as time.

Put another way, for the receiver of a home-purchase offer from an iBuyer platform, what does it matter to the prospect whether the offer was formulated by a human or by a computer? When the pen goes to the dotted line, the offer is the offer.

Not only that, a fatal flaw within a fatal flaw exists. If a business model features no distinction, then it must compete on favorable pricing. However, for Opendoor, the pricing will almost always be unfavorable to what a traditional real estate brokerage can offer.

After all, an average homebuyer wants to make the acquisition because it represents a primary residence. In contrast, an iBuyer buys a home to make a profit. Therefore, the initial entry point must be – by logical deduction – lower than the retail value.

After witnessing sellers last year make extraordinary gains, current sellers will likely wait for the best deal. That’s a major obstacle for OPEN stock.

Is OPEN Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, OPEN stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys, one Hold, and two Sell ratings. The average OPEN price target is $4.61, implying 249.2% upside potential.

Ignore the Attractive Quantitative Data

Nevertheless, despite the challenges weighing on OPEN stock, its underlying financials present a different take. For instance, based on sales and book value, Opendoor appears to be an undervalued investment. However, it’s probably a value trap in the making.

Yes, the market prices OPEN stock at 0.05-times sales, well below the sector median of 2.6 times. Also, it prices shares at 0.58-times book value, below the industry median of 0.77 times. As well, its three-year revenue growth rate (on a per-share basis) stands at a meteoric 58.9%.

To be fair, Opendoor – as with other real-estate-related enterprises – amassed extraordinary sales during most of the new normal. However, as the Fed increasingly became aggressive with its rate hikes, quarterly sales (since the peak of Q1 2022) declined sharply. On a trailing-12-months basis, the data certainly looks good for now.

Still, even within the quantitative framework, Opendoor’s top line has been diminishing quarter after quarter this year. Evermore higher rates will likely exacerbate this trend, not improve it. Thus, from both a business and financial perspective, OPEN stock presents far too many risks for conservative investors.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on OPEN

Opendoor downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette
The FlyOpendoor downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette
6d ago
CSGP
OPAD
Unusually active option classes on open December 13th
BB
BHC
Opendoor Technologies initiated with a Neutral at Citi
OPEN
More OPEN Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on OPEN

Opendoor downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette
The FlyOpendoor downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette
6d ago
CSGP
OPAD
Unusually active option classes on open December 13th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open December 13th
6d ago
BB
BHC
Opendoor Technologies initiated with a Neutral at Citi
The FlyOpendoor Technologies initiated with a Neutral at Citi
6d ago
OPEN
More OPEN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >