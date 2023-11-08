Occidental Petroleum Stock (NYSE:OXY): A Warren Buffett Favorite for Value Seekers

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Occidental Petroleum Stock (NYSE:OXY): A Warren Buffett Favorite for Value Seekers
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Occidental Petroleum Stock (NYSE:OXY): A Warren Buffett Favorite for Value Seekers

Story Highlights

Occidental Petroleum’s financials aren’t perfect, but there are enough bright spots to entice a selective investor like Warren Buffett.

There’s no denying that Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) stock is a favorite holding of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. However, this shouldn’t be your only reason to invest in Occidental Petroleum. The company has good and bad points, but overall, I am bullish on OXY stock as a long-term traditional and clean energy play.

Occidental Petroleum drills for fossil fuels, but as we’ll discuss in a moment, the company also promotes net-zero initiatives. It’s a company that Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway own a sizable stake in.

In fact, Berkshire Hathaway reportedly bought approximately $246 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares in October, thereby increasing Berkshire’s stake in the energy giant to 25.8%. Clearly, there must be something that Buffett likes about Occidental Petroleum, so let’s unpack this fascinating company and see if OXY stock is worth considering.

Occidental Petroleum: Decent Value and So-So Dividends

Buffett typically doesn’t explain why Berkshire Hathaway makes stock purchases and sales. Consequently, retail traders are left to their own devices to figure out why the Oracle of Omaha would like Occidental Petroleum so much.

Surely, Buffett likes to collect passive income, and Occidental Petroleum does offer a dividend yield of 1.1%. However, compared to the energy sector’s average dividend yield of 3.752%, Occidental’s payouts aren’t anything to write home about.

What about its valuation? After all, Buffett is famous for finding beaten-down bargains. Occidental Petroleum’s GAAP trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.1x looks great at first glance. Still, it’s actually higher than the sector median P/E ratio of 9.4x.

So far, Occidental Petroleum looks like a decent investment but not a screaming Buy. On the other hand, it’s not all about traditional valuation metrics for Buffett. Above all else, he wants to buy shares of a great company at a good price.

In the energy sector, being a great company means preparing for the future and for a net-zero world. Sure, Occidental Petroleum drills for oil and natural gas, but the company also has a partnership with gigantic asset manager BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) to develop the world’s largest direct carbon capture facility.

This project is massive. It’s called STRATOS, and it’s designed to capture as much as 500,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. Hence, if you believe that the future of energy is net zero and carbon capture (an idea that BlackRock is willing to back, and perhaps Buffett might agree with this concept, as well), then check out Occidental Petroleum stock.

Occidental Petroleum: An Earnings Beat, but Not Necessarily Earnings Growth

Since Occidental Petroleum just announced its third-quarter 2023 financial results, maybe we can find more clues about why Buffett would favor this company. Certainly, Buffett would prefer to invest in companies with good financials and growth in key areas.

In some respects, Occidental Petroleum checks the right boxes. For example, the company reported Q3-2023 earnings of $1.18 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 per share. Plus, Occidental’s net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $1.156 billion, nearly double Q2-2023’s income of $661 million.

On the other hand, that $1.156 billion was far below Occidental Petroleum’s income of $2.546 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Personally, I would like to see Occidental get its income back above the $1.5 billion mark and then above $2 billion in the coming quarters.

What about oil production volumes? Occidental Petroleum is busy drilling and pumping, but its growth isn’t spectacular. For 2023’s third quarter, Occidental reported worldwide production of 1,220 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/D). That’s basically in line with the prior quarter’s 1,218 MBOE/D, though it’s above the year-earlier quarter’s 1,180 MBOE/D.

Finally, Occidental Petroleum’s Q3-2023 net sales of $7.158 billion came in higher than the $6.702 from the prior quarter but fell short of the year-earlier quarter’s net sales of $9.39 billion. Hence, Occidental’s results vary based on the oil price and other factors, so investors should monitor the company’s financials to see if the company can improve its top- and bottom-line figures.

Is OXY Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, OXY comes in as a Moderate Buy based on six Buys, seven Holds, and one Sell rating assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Occidental Petroleum price target is $71.43, implying 16% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell OXY stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Jeanine Wai of Barclays, with an average return of 37.13% per rating and a 62% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider OXY Stock?

As we’ve discovered, there are bright spots, as well as areas for improvement with Occidental Petroleum. Nonetheless, it’s easy to see why Buffett would appreciate an aggressive oil driller like Occidental Petroleum, as the company is also willing to advance net-zero projects. 

Besides, while Occidental Petroleum’s valuation and dividend yield aren’t necessarily the best in the business, they’re still decent. Therefore, if you’d like to try out a Buffett-backed bet with diversified energy exposure, OXY stock is one to consider.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Occidental Petroleum Stock (NYSE:OXY): A Warren Buffett Favorite for Value Seekers
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) and Occidental Join Hands for Stratos
Market NewsBlackrock (NYSE:BLK) and Occidental Join Hands for Stratos
9h ago
BLK
OXY
Occidental and BlackRock Form Joint Venture to Develop STRATOS, the World’s Largest Direct Air Capture Plant
Press ReleasesOccidental and BlackRock Form Joint Venture to Develop STRATOS, the World’s Largest Direct Air Capture Plant
22h ago
OXY
Occidental Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesOccidental Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results
22h ago
OXY
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >