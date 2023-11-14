Nvidia: Where There’s a Will There’s a Way

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Nvidia: Where There’s a Will There’s a Way
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nvidia: Where There’s a Will There’s a Way

Where there’s a will there’s a way, right? That seems to be Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) way of thinking around the restrictions placed on selling its products to China.

As per reports last week from a Chinese news source, Nvidia is set to launch three new chips specifically designed for the Chinese market, which apparently comply with the performance density criteria outlined in the latest set of restrictions regarding the shipment of AI chips.

Recall, last month the semi giant said the new export limitations imposed by the U.S. government would hinder its ability to sell two modified advanced AI chips, namely the A800 and H800. These chips were specifically developed for the Chinese market and adhere to the export regulations put in place last year. Additionally, the company would no longer be able to sell one of its best-in-class gaming chips, the RTX 4090.

The announcement of these new chips, called the HGX H20, L20 PCIe, and L2 PCIe, is expected to take place around November 16, according to sources cited by the Star Market Daily news outlet.

Nvidia’s attempts to get around this issue makes sense to Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore, who notes: “The cat and mouse game continues between the US government and NVDA’s AI aspirations in China, and we are not surprised by NVDA’s continued efforts to serve this market despite restrictions (and still adhering to them).”

Still, it wouldn’t be unexpected if these chips incorporate a tradeoff involving “material efficiency loss” (and potentially resulting in higher prices that could benefit Nvidia), despite indications that one of the chips surpasses the performance levels of the H100 on certain metrics.

“While we expect no change to NVDA fundamentals in the near-term,” Seymore summed up, “this news removes some of the uncertainty around the long-term demand destruction these rules had originally posed.”

Interestingly, however, Seymore is the only Street analyst sitting on the NVDA fence right now. His Hold (i.e., Neutral) rating on the stock is backed by a $560 price target, implying shares will gain 13% over the coming months. (To watch Seymore’s track record, click here)

Seymore’s take aside, all 37 other recent analyst reviews are positive, naturally making the consensus view here a Strong Buy. At $647.32, the average target makes room for 12-month returns of 30%. (See Nvidia stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Nvidia: Where There’s a Will There’s a Way
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >