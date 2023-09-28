Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): Analysts Remain Bullish on Generative AI Tailwinds

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): Analysts Remain Bullish on Generative AI Tailwinds
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): Analysts Remain Bullish on Generative AI Tailwinds

Story Highlights

Wall Street analysts continue to be bullish on Nvidia, shrugging off near-term concerns about macro headwinds. They expect the company’s AI chips to drive its long-term growth story.

Several tech stocks, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), have witnessed a sell-off recently due to persistent macro challenges and concerns about elevated interest rates. Nvidia stock has declined about 8% over the past month. Nonetheless, the stock has rallied by an impressive 191% year-to-date, thanks to the demand for its advanced graphics processing units (GPU) that are needed to build and train generative artificial intelligence (AI) models. Despite macro uncertainty and worries over slowing demand, analysts remain bullish on NVDA stock and see the pullback as an attractive opportunity to build a long-term position in the leading chip giant.

Nvidia’s Recent Performance

Last month, Nvidia crushed Wall Street’s expectations by reporting a 101% growth in its fiscal second-quarter revenue to $13.51 billion. Further solid margins and top-line growth fueled a 429% jump in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to $2.70.   

In particular, the company’s Data Center segment generated a 171% revenue growth, backed by a spike in demand for its HGX platform from cloud service providers and large consumer internet companies. During the Q2 2023 earnings call, CFO Colette Kress called the HGX platform the “engine” of generative AI and large language models (LLMs), which is being deployed by major companies, including Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL, GOOG) Cloud, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure, and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Cloud.   

Analysts Optimistic on NVDA’s Future Growth

Expressing his bullish stance, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore said on Monday that the recent pullback in the stock due to worries about slowing AI orders for Nvidia from Microsoft has created yet another opportunity to buy the AI leader. Moore highlighted that an analyst at a data-centric boutique research firm noted that Microsoft was lowering its H100 requirements for 2024, a concern that was heightened by an SEC filing revealing that NVIDIA has significant exposure to a single cloud customer, which the analyst thinks is “very likely Microsoft.”

Moore contended that while he can’t comment on specific 2024 budgets for any single customer, checks show that demand is well above supply for NVDA’s H100 chips in many regions and with several customers. Also, supply chain reports indicate that Microsoft is pushing for more product than they are currently getting, which assures that “there isn’t a near term air pocket with that customer.”

Moore reiterated a Buy rating on NVDA stock with a price target of $630, as he expects the company to benefit from continued AI investments, growth in inference platforms, and a B100 GPU product cycle.

Like Moore, Truist analyst William Stein is also bullish on Nvidia and reaffirmed a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $668 on Tuesday. Stein called Nvidia and semiconductor company Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) his favorite ideas. He believes that NVDA’s chips are the “default choice” for most engineers building AI systems. He also thinks that the company has sustainable market leadership in gaming and autonomous driving end markets.

What is the Prediction for Nvidia Stock?   

With 40 Buys against just one Hold recommendation, Nvidia stock earns a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average price target of $635.48 implies about 50% upside potential from current levels.

Conclusion                                                                 

Despite macroeconomic woes, Wall Street remains bullish on Nvidia and sees continued upside in the stock even after a phenomenal year-to-date rally. Analysts expect the demand for Nvidia’s AI chips to boost its revenue and earnings over the long term.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

FTC to Continue Fighting Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Over Activision Deal
Market NewsFTC to Continue Fighting Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Over Activision Deal
10h ago
AMZN
ATVI
Notable open interest changes for September 27th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for September 27th
15h ago
C
AMZN
Amazon put buyer realizes 45% same-day gains
The FlyAmazon put buyer realizes 45% same-day gains
16h ago
AMZN
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >