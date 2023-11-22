Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): Analysts Bullish Post-Earnings, Hail NVDA as “Top Pick”

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): Analysts Bullish Post-Earnings, Hail NVDA as “Top Pick”
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): Analysts Bullish Post-Earnings, Hail NVDA as “Top Pick”

Story Highlights

Nvidia impressed analysts with its blowout Q3FY24 results. Two analysts have named NVDA as their “Top Pick.”

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) smashed analysts’ expectations for the third quarter of Fiscal 2024, thanks to its dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. The blockbuster results have pushed Wall Street to reconsider the enormous growth potential that the chip maker holds. Following the Q3 print, two five-star analysts with a Buy rating on NVDA, Matt Ramsay of TD Cowen and Vijay Rakesh of Mizuho Securities, have hailed NVDA as their “Top Pick.”

Analysts Predict Significant Upside for NVDA Stock 

After the earnings results, analyst Rakesh increased the model estimates for NVDA and also raised the price target to $625 (25.1% upside) from $590. The primary factors for his optimism include Nvidia’s better-than-expected guidance for the January quarter, backed by AI momentum and the expected rebound in gaming.

Meanwhile, analyst Ramsay is a little more optimistic about NVDA’s growth. He maintained a price target of $700 (40.2% upside), citing incredibly strong results and guidance. Ramsay has full trust in Nvidia’s wide moat, which will help the company continue to dominate the AI space.  

Investors Fret Over China Curbs

Notably, NVDA stock did not respond as enthusiastically to its blowout quarterly results, which may have something to do with investor concern about its growth prospects. Even so, analysts believe that its data center revenue is poised to leverage the burgeoning demand for AI hardware and software products.

Despite the U.S. restrictions on chip exports to China, management has maintained that Nvidia’s revenue and earnings will grow substantially in Fiscal 2025. Also, Nvidia is already working on manufacturing chips that would comply with U.S. standards for export to China and the Middle East. Plus, the semiconductor giant is trying to get government licenses to sell its high-end products to both nations.

Is Nvidia Stock Expected to Grow?

With 37 Buys versus one Hold rating, Nvidia has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average Nvidia price forecast of $644.07 implies nearly 29% upside potential from current levels. Based on these, Nvidia has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. The average Nvidia price forecast of $644.07 implies nearly 29% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, NVDA stock has exploded by 249%.

Ending Thoughts

Nvidia has yet again proven its supremacy in the AI space. The two five-star analysts reiterated that there is no stopping Nvidia from continuing to conquer the largest market share (roughly 95%) in the generative AI space. Going by their optimism and the management’s unequivocal confidence in growth prospects, we can safely say that Nvidia is on track to perform brilliantly in the coming quarters.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): Analysts Bullish Post-Earnings, Hail NVDA as “Top Pick”
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >