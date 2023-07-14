Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): A Massive AI Winner, but Rivals Exist

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): A Massive AI Winner, but Rivals Exist

Story Highlights

Nvidia stock is a winner that has won the confidence of Wall Street in a big way. Despite the hot run and hungry rivals, there is still upside to be had in the name, according to the analyst community, but I’m taking a more cautious approach.

Nvidia (NADSAQ:NVDA) stock continues climbing higher, with the $1.13 trillion GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) titan adding another 6%+ to its valuation this week. Undoubtedly, shares of the massive AI winner are still hot, looking to make even higher highs. Still, the stock’s valuation is getting harder to justify with every sizeable upside move, and I do believe investors would be wise to consider the risks and rivals that look incredibly hungry for a slice of the AI chip pie.

Yes, it’s hard to find hair on the Nvidia growth story. The firm is firing on all cylinders, and its TAM (Total Addressable Market) may seem uncapped at this point! Also, AI has opened so many new doors for Nvidia and other high-tech companies that have invested in the trend.

Arguably, Nvidia has one of the most spectacular growth profiles in recent memory, and while I believe CEO Jensen Huang deserves a huge round of applause for the NVDA stock’s run, I can’t be bullish on shares at these heights. For now, I’m inclined to be neutral on the stock, even as Wall Street analysts rush in to hike their price targets to catch up with the euphoric surge.

Nvidia Stock’s Blast Past $1 Trillion Makes It an AI Kingpin

A market cap north of $1 trillion would have been unfathomable just a year ago when it seemed like Nvidia’s glory days were over, as shares shed around 66% of their value from peak to trough. At this juncture, investors are more than willing to pay up for top-tier exposure to AI plays. Certainly, AI may very well be the biggest trend since the rise of the internet, and though we may have yet to hit dot-com-esque valuations, I don’t think investors should chase if they’re feeling a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out).

It’s hard not to feel FOMO, given that nobody wants to miss out on the historic rise of generative AI technologies. AI has serious monetization potential, but so did the internet in the 1990s. That’s why it may be wise to pay a bit more attention on the risks rather than the potential for near-term rewards with a name as hot as Nvidia.

Nvidia Has Outperformed Its Rivals — For Now

Nvidia didn’t just find itself in the right place at the right time; it’s been laying down the foundation for the AI boom for many years. When ChatGPT landed, sparking massive interest in all things AI, Nvidia was ready to seize the opportunity. Though Nvidia seems to have had its way with rivals in the early innings of the AI boom, I would not discount Nvidia’s fellow rivals. One has to imagine that everyone wants a piece of what made Nvidia such a profound success.

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) is an obvious rival that has AI firepower of its own, with its recently-revealed MI300X chip. Nonetheless, AMD needs to catch up to challenge the top dog in Nvidia, and Citi analyst Christopher Danely isn’t too confident that AMD can get up to speed (Danely noted that a third-party assessment saw AMD hardware at 80% the speed of Nvidia hardware).

Indeed, Mr. Danely makes a strong case for why it’s better to go with the leader in the AI chip space. It is really tough to catch up when it comes to any sort of semiconductor.

Is NVDA Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, NVDA stock comes in as a Strong Buy. Out of 33 analyst ratings, there are 30 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell recommendation.

The average Nvidia stock price target is $484.30, implying upside potential of 7.4%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $370.00 per share to a high of $600.00 per share.

The Bottom Line on NVDA Stock

Nvidia stock’s a leader that many analysts think can stay in the lead for a while. The stock boasts a “Strong Buy” rating for a reason! Still, I think the 231 times trailing price-to-earnings multiple (well above the 35.1 times for the industry average) already reflects Nvidia’s dominance.

If a capable rival, most notably AMD, can close the gap, or if AI chip demand falls short of high expectations from here, NVDA stock could be vulnerable to another bust. After such a bust, I’d be more inclined to punch my ticket.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on AMD

AMD price target raised to $135 from $115 at TD Cowen
The FlyAMD price target raised to $135 from $115 at TD Cowen
2d ago
AMD
AMD EPYC CPUs Now Power SAP Applications Hosted on Google Cloud
AMD
SAP chooses AMD EPYC processor-powered Google Cloud N2D virtual machines
AMD
SAP
More AMD Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AMD

AMD price target raised to $135 from $115 at TD Cowen
The FlyAMD price target raised to $135 from $115 at TD Cowen
2d ago
AMD
AMD EPYC CPUs Now Power SAP Applications Hosted on Google Cloud
Press ReleasesAMD EPYC CPUs Now Power SAP Applications Hosted on Google Cloud
3d ago
AMD
SAP chooses AMD EPYC processor-powered Google Cloud N2D virtual machines
The FlySAP chooses AMD EPYC processor-powered Google Cloud N2D virtual machines
3d ago
AMD
SAP
More AMD Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >