Nvidia Gets a New Street-High Price Target

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Nvidia Gets a New Street-High Price Target
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nvidia Gets a New Street-High Price Target

The bulls are out in full force for Nvidia (NASDA:NVDA) lately. Ahead of the chip giant’s fiscal second-quarter of 2024 (July quarter) report due next Wednesday (August 23), Street analysts have been lining up to sing the AI leader’s praises.

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann has just joined the chorus and he is as effusive as they come.

“NVDA remains one of our top plays as the company stands in a league of its own when it comes to software and AI solutions,” the 5-star analyst said. “With unmatched strengths in compilers, libraries, and vertical optimizations, NVDA can overcome hardware specification challenges and drive recurring software revenue streams. While early innings, we view NVDA as a high-conviction story thriving amid uncertainty given secular AI, autonomous driving, and metaverse tailwinds.”

That’s a pretty resounding endorsement, and like many others, Mosesmann is anticipating a beat-and-raise display where the only element limiting growth is a lack of supply to meet the ravenous demand.

“Severe constraints” on the H100 Hopper platforms, with demand set to exceed supply by at least 50% over the coming quarters, are why Mosesmann sees earnings for FY25 (CY24) at around $10.35 rather than in the high teens. Not for long, though. Boosted by a “multitude of growth vectors: Hopper, Grace Hopper CPU/GPU, Hopper Next, Mellanox tie-in’s (switches, DPUs, NICs, etc.),” Mosesmann expects FY26 (CY25) earnings power to move “well into the $20s.”

As for the raw numbers, Mosesmann’s expectations are in the same ballpark as the Street/guide. He sees July revenue at $11 billion (Street is at $11.1 billion, while Nvidia’s guide is around $11.0 billion +/-2%). On the bottom-line, Mosesmann has adj. EPS of $2.04, a little under consensus at $2.07.

Accounting for a constrained environment, off the back of the higher July quarter sales level, Mosesmann reckons the revenue guide for FQ3 (October quarter) will be “supportive of single digit growth.”

Bottom-line, all of these developments merit a price target hike. Mosesmann’s objective moves from $600 to a Street-high $800, suggesting the shares will gain an additional 84% over the next 12 months. (To watch Mosesmann’s track record, click here)

Overall, Wall Street is in agreement with the bullish perspective. The 34 recent analyst reviews include 32 Buys and 2 Holds, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. While more conservative than Mosesmann’s projection, the average price target of $521.77 still implies a 20.5% upside potential for the next 12 months. (See Nvidia stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NVDA

WIX, AMZN, NOW – 3 Strong-Buy-Rated Tech Stocks with AI Upside
Stock Analysis & IdeasWIX, AMZN, NOW – 3 Strong-Buy-Rated Tech Stocks with AI Upside
19h ago
ACN
NOW
5 Top Tech Stocks to Invest in Now, According to Analysts – August 2023
AMD
TSM
Wedbush expects Nvidia to exceed current estimates, offer ‘robust’ outlook
NVDA
More NVDA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NVDA

WIX, AMZN, NOW – 3 Strong-Buy-Rated Tech Stocks with AI Upside
Stock Analysis & IdeasWIX, AMZN, NOW – 3 Strong-Buy-Rated Tech Stocks with AI Upside
19h ago
ACN
NOW
5 Top Tech Stocks to Invest in Now, According to Analysts – August 2023
Stock Analysis & Ideas5 Top Tech Stocks to Invest in Now, According to Analysts – August 2023
20h ago
AMD
TSM
Wedbush expects Nvidia to exceed current estimates, offer ‘robust’ outlook
The FlyWedbush expects Nvidia to exceed current estimates, offer ‘robust’ outlook
1d ago
NVDA
More NVDA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >