Nvidia at $475: Bank of America Looks for the Next Price Move

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Nvidia at $475: Bank of America Looks for the Next Price Move
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nvidia at $475: Bank of America Looks for the Next Price Move

With a share price just pennies above $475, a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, and a valuation of nearly 26 times sales, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is by some measures one of the most expensive stocks on the planet today.

Yet, Bank of America’s Vivek Arya, a 5-star analyst rated in the top 1% of the Street’s stock pros, described Nvidia not as “one of the most expensive stocks on the planet today” but rather as a stock with a “compelling” valuation.

Rather than highlight the price to sales multiple of the stock — made more palatable by Nvidia’s insanely high profit margins on its sales (42%) — Arya used the opportunity of his report to accent the positives about the stock. For example, Nvidia may be a stock with a high valuation relative to sales, but it’s got a low valuation of only 22 times relative to next year’s earnings. It’s a company with nearly $45 billion in trailing sales, but also with at least a $250 billion total addressable market for its semiconductor chip products (and therefore, the potential to quintuple its sales).

More than that, Nvidia is a company executing on its market opportunity, and expected to grow both its sales and its earnings by 55% to 60% next year.

How will Nvidia do that? In contrast to years past, when Nvidia had a “cadence” of introducing new chips about once every two years, Arya says the company now plans to introduce new chips annually over a “multi-year” period. In demonstration of which, the analyst points out that Nvidia is already gearing up to introduce a new H200 chip to replace its flagship H100 chip. And it’s preparing to introduce the world’s first commercially available 3nm chip (the B100) later in 2024.

It doesn’t hurt demand for these chips, of course, that Nvidia currently commands a 90% share of the AI training market. Nor that Nvidia is arguably helping to grow the size of this market by boosting artificial intelligence capabilities, such that generative AI computing is now “cannibalizing” (i.e. destroying and replacing) “demand for traditional CPU” chips.

In other words, Nvidia appears to be destroying the semiconductor business model that Intel was built upon, and replacing it with a model of Nvidia’s own making, helping to “sustain NVDA growth into CY25” and beyond.

Well and good, you say. But… what about that valuation of 26 times sales? Isn’t that rather high?

Well yes, it is. But so long as Nvidia can maintain such fabulously high profit margins that its price-to-earnings ratio doesn’t really look very different from its price-to-sales ratio — such that it’s  plausible to believe Nvidia might only cost 22 times next year’s earnings — there’s actually a good argument to be made that Nvidia stock is not terribly expensive.

All of which is to say: Keep a sharp eye on Nvidia’s profit margins, investor. So long as they stay in the stratosphere, this stock may actually be as cheap as Arya says it is. But the moment those profit margins start to falter — look out below.

All in all, Arya rates NVDA shares a Buy with a $700 price target. While investors have already seen impressive returns in 2023, Arya’s target suggests the potential for an additional 47% in gains over the next 12 months. (To watch Arya’s track record, click here)

It’s clear that Wall Street generally agrees with the Bank of America’s take on NVDA. The stock has 34 recent analyst reviews, which include 31 to Buy and 3 to Hold, giving the stock its Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target currently stands at $661, suggesting 39% growth in the year ahead. (See NVDA stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Nvidia at $475: Bank of America Looks for the Next Price Move
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >