NVDA, MSFT, GOOGL: 3 Top AI Stocks to Watch

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Stock GainersTop Stock LosersMost Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF Screener
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF GainersTop ETF LosersMost Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Stock Gainers
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top ETF Gainers
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Newsletter Center
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

NVDA, MSFT, GOOGL: 3 Top AI Stocks to Watch

Story Highlights

Big tech AI stocks have been solid performers year-to-date. As the next wave of AI hits, some mega-cap AI stocks may have room for upside potential.

There’s no question that hype has been in the driver’s seat for the broader basket of top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Undoubtedly, we’re fresh off one of the worst technology-centered sell-offs since the dot-com bust. As such, it’s not hard to imagine some investors are likely to remain somewhat skeptical about getting on the back of a new momentum-driven trend.

Though AI has fueled quite a bit of valuation multiple expansion across a large number of names that still face considerable macro headwinds, I don’t think you can consider mega-cap AI stocks as a bubble about to burst. Some mega-cap technology names may be on the expensive side, but a lot of them have still yet to hit new highs.

Therefore, let’s check in with TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to tune into three powerful tech giants that could leverage AI to increase their dominance.

1. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ChatGPT was the AI product that sparked the wave of AI enthusiasm back in late 2022. Microsoft’s stake in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI made Microsoft an early “go-to” stock to get one’s AI exposure. In recent quarters, Microsoft has really doubled down on AI by committing to bringing chatbot tech to its broader basket of software offerings.

Indeed, generative AI has become a must-add enhancer or “sweetener” for almost every tech firm these days, and that’s largely thanks to Microsoft. As the company moves forward with its AI rollout, I believe investors are right to forgive nearer-term macro-related headwinds for the longer-term growth runway paved by AI. The road ahead will be bumpy, but I believe it’s still worth staying on the ride. As such, I remain bullish on MSFT stock.

Though I do not doubt Microsoft’s AI prowess (it’s really one of the mega-cap AI pioneers), one must never lose track of the valuation. After Microsoft stock’s AI-assisted 53% surge off its November lows, the price of admission has gone in a hurry. Sure, AI excitement may have gotten a bit ahead of itself. However, I find it hard to believe that we’ll see the stock trading at pre-ChatGPT levels (think the mid-20 times earnings range).

Generative AI has the potential to be transformative, even for multi-trillion-dollar tech companies. At this juncture, AI’s impact on the growth of a company like Microsoft still seems difficult to fathom. If Microsoft can get AI right (regulation and all), it stands to win a lot. Arguably, Microsoft’s track record of seizing opportunities from emerging technological trends makes the stock worth the premium price tag.

At 33.6 times trailing price-to-earnings, the stock is trading slightly above its historical averages. Nonetheless, at the current pace of AI innovation, I don’t view the stock’s historically-stretched multiple as enough reason to take profits quite yet.

What is the Price Target for MSFT Stock?

Microsoft currently comes in at a Strong Buy, with 29 Buys, four Holds, and one Sell. The average MSFT stock price target of $328.70 implies a mere 0.9% gain.

2. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Microsoft was touted as the AI frontrunner during the first few months of the year. For a while, it certainly did seem like Bing AI would put Google Search on notice. ChatGPT seemed like a more convenient and amusing way to get one’s questions answered, but now that Alphabet has had a chance to flex its AI muscles, the tides are turning back in Google’s favor.

Alphabet’s latest I/O event unveiled a slew of AI innovations that helped fuel a glorious double-digit percentage rally. Investors liked what they saw, and the stock has since been rewarded in a big way. Despite the sharp run, I remain bullish on GOOGL stock as it still looks like one of the cheapest (26.9 times trailing price-to-earnings) ways to gain AI exposure.

Further, the AI-heavy I/O event may help GOOGL stock sustain a rally back to its former highs. Earlier this week, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) reiterated its “Buy” on the name, noting that Google retains an “edge” over ChatGPT and that there are no signs that ChatGPT is stealing Google’s lunch. Google’s search traffic has been holding steady, and it could gain ground as the firm slowly and cautiously rolls out new AI-driven features.

I like the way Alphabet is playing it cautiously with new AI features. Sure, Alphabet seems to be taking its time relative to Microsoft, but the AI race is one that’s likelier to be won by the firms that move slow and steady, not the one that moves fast and breaks things.

What is the Price Target for GOOGL Stock?

Alphabet sits at a Strong Buy, with 28 Buys and just one Hold. The average GOOGL stock price target of $130.57 implies a 5.7% gain from here.

3. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nvidia stock shocked and awed as it delivered second-quarter guidance that sparked a ~24% rally today. Indeed, a move of that magnitude is uncommon for a giant like Nvidia, which now has a market cap near $1 trillion. As shares look to flirt with the $400 range, questions linger as to just how high the AI king can fly.

Nvidia has arguably been the biggest mega-cap winner from the AI race and has been a “pick and shovels” sort of play, at least according to Bank of America.

Nowadays, it seems like every firm is loading up on GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) to stay competitive on the AI front. Though it seems like GPU demand will stay higher for longer (the firm forecasted a whopping $11 billion in sales for this quarter against Wall Street’s expectations of $7.2 billion), I continue to find it hard to justify today’s lofty valuations.

I admire CEO Jensen Huang and the company’s dominant position in the AI race. However, I’m just not comfortable running the risk of paying up for many years’ worth of growth right off the bat.

Given the boom-and-bust nature of the stock, I have no issue waiting for the next bust before I’d consider initiating a position. For now, I am bearish, entirely due to valuation.

Deutsche Bank’s (NYSE:DB) Jim Reid recently stated that Nvidia stock is “trading on heroic valuations” and that “time will tell if they are justified.” These comments were made well before the latest spike.

At more than 28 times price-to-sales and 175 times trailing price-to-earnings, there’s little room for error as the stock eclipses new all-time highs.

What is the Price Target for NVDA Stock?

Nvidia stock sits at a Strong Buy, with 26 Buys and seven Holds. Nevertheless, the average NVDA stock price target of $313.59 implies 17.4% downside potential.

Conclusion

AI has the potential to be profoundly disruptive. Given the number of doors it can open, a case could be made that valuations aren’t nearly as extended as they could be. Further, the recent rally in AI-driven tech companies may not be over, even if the market takes a step backward step amid U.S. debt ceiling jitters. While analysts (collectively) don’t really expect upside potential from MSFT and NVDA at current prices and expect minimal upside from GOOGL, the stocks are still worth keeping in mind.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on GOOG

META, AMZN, or NFLX: Which is the Most Compelling FAANG Stock?
Stock Analysis & IdeasMETA, AMZN, or NFLX: Which is the Most Compelling FAANG Stock?
9h ago
SPX
AAPL
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Spikes on Robust AI Chip Demand
AMZN
GOOG
Cable Giant Comcast Enters Live-TV Streaming Arena
DIS
FOX
More GOOG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GOOG

META, AMZN, or NFLX: Which is the Most Compelling FAANG Stock?
Stock Analysis & IdeasMETA, AMZN, or NFLX: Which is the Most Compelling FAANG Stock?
9h ago
SPX
AAPL
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Spikes on Robust AI Chip Demand
Market NewsNvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Spikes on Robust AI Chip Demand
17h ago
AMZN
GOOG
Cable Giant Comcast Enters Live-TV Streaming Arena
Market NewsCable Giant Comcast Enters Live-TV Streaming Arena
1d ago
DIS
FOX
More GOOG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >