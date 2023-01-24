NVDA, INTC, or AVGO: Which Semiconductor Stock is the Most Compelling Pick in 2023?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

NVDA, INTC, or AVGO: Which Semiconductor Stock is the Most Compelling Pick in 2023?

Story Highlights

Semiconductors stocks are having a good run this year on improved investor sentiment even though the demand backdrop continues to be weak. We will discuss three prominent semiconductor players and Wall Street analysts’ opinions about each of them. 

Semiconductor stocks, like several other tech stocks, have advanced year-to-date in 2023, as investors feel that inflation has peaked and Fed’s interest rate hikes could be less aggressive. Nonetheless, the demand for semiconductors continues to be weak in certain end markets like personal computing (PC) and smartphones. Some analysts believe that the demand backdrop will improve in the second half of the year. Bearing that in mind, we used TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool to place Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) against each other to pick the chip stock that could fetch better returns.      

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

Nvidia is the market leader in the graphic processing unit (GPU) space. The company’s GPUs have strong demand in various applications, including gaming, data centers, automotive, artificial intelligence, and crypto mining.

Nvidia’s revenue declined 17% in Q3 FY23 (ended October 30, 2022), while adjusted EPS fell 50%. The slump in the PC gaming market following the reopening of the economy, the crypto winter, and the COVID-19 resurgence severely hurt Nvidia’s GPU sales. However, the company experienced strong demand in data center and automotive end-markets. 

Investors will get more clarity about short-term pressures when the company announces its Q4 FY23 results on February 22. Currently, analysts expect revenue to decline 21% to $6.0 billion and adjusted EPS to fall 39% to $0.81.  

What is NVDA Target Price?

On Monday, Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis boosted Nvidia’s price target to $250 from $170 and reiterated a Buy rating. Curtis, who now has a more positive view on the semiconductor group, stated, “It would have been nice if the group got as cheap as we have seen in other downturns, but we underestimated the amount of money that wanted to move into semis and we don’t see the group testing October lows.”

Curtis increased the price target for NVDA stock due to robust opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI). He noted that Nvidia is still leading in the GPU and AI markets.

Overall, the Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating for Nvidia based on 22 Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. The average NVDA price target of $207.65 implies upside of 8.2%. Shares have rallied 31% since the start of 2023.    

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel’s problems started way before the ongoing macro pressures. The company lost ground to peers like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in recent years due lack of innovation and persistent delays in key launches.

Tough economic conditions have made matters worse for the chip maker. Intel’s Q3 2022 revenue fell 20%, while adjusted EPS plunged 59%. To improve its profitability, the company is targeting cost reductions worth $3 billion in 2023. It aims to deliver annualized cost reductions and efficiency gains in the range of $8 billion to $10 billion by the end of 2025.

Intel is slated to announce its Q4 2022 results on January 26. Analysts expect a steep fall of 81% in adjusted EPS to $0.21 and revenue to fall 26% to $14.5 billion.

Is Intel a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Ahead of the Q4 results, Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Sell rating on Intel stock but raised the price target to $24 from $22. Rolland sees more downside for the company due to a slowdown in IT spending and continued share losses to AMD’s “more competitive” Genoa chips.

All in all, Wall Street is sidelined on Intel stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on three Buys, 19 Holds, and eight Sells. With INTC stock advancing 14.5% year-to-date, the average price target of $29.92 implies a possible downside of 1.2% from current levels.  

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom develops an extensive range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Last month, the company reported better-than-anticipated results for Q4 FY22 despite growing macro pressures. Revenue grew 21% to $8.9 billion, fueled by strong demand from hyperscale, service providers, and enterprise customers.

Moreover, Q4 adjusted EPS jumped nearly 34% to $10.45. The company generated robust free cash flow of $4.5 billion in Q4, up 29% year-over-year. Backed by solid results, Broadcom increased its quarterly dividend per share by 12% to $4.60 for FY23.

Is AVGO Stock a Good Buy?

Recently, Mizuho Securities revealed its outlook for semiconductors for 2023. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh expects a rebound in key sectors in the second half of 2023, including gaming, data center, handsets, and continued recovery in wafer fab equipment. However, the analyst is cautious about broader analog and memory markets in the near term.

Rakesh highlighted Broadcom’s industry-leading gross margin of 75% and operating margin of 62%, as well as “solid” free cash flow of more than $18 billion. Rakesh concluded, “We believe AVGO will continue to benefit from its Networking, Storage and Broadband portfolio while higher margin Software comes more into focus now at 20%+ of revenue and potential VMWare acquisition on deck.”

In line with his bullish thesis, Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating for AVGO stock, with a price target of $700.

Most analysts are bullish on Broadcom stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and one Hold. At $660.75, the average price target suggests 13.6% upside potential. Shares have advanced 4% this year.  

Conclusion

Wall Street is bullish about Nvidia and Broadcom, while they have a neutral stance when it comes to Intel. Following the recent rally, analysts see higher upside potential in Broadcom stock than Nvidia and Intel. Moreover, Broadcom offers a forward dividend yield of 3.2%. As per TipRanks Score System, Broadcom scores a “Perfect 10”, implying it could outperform the broader market over the long term.

Join our Webinar to learn how TipRanks promotes Wall Street transparency

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on AVGO

Analyst Expects Chip Stocks to Benefit from Increased Cloud Spending
Market NewsAnalyst Expects Chip Stocks to Benefit from Increased Cloud Spending
12d ago
AMD
AMZN
KeyBanc says iPhone survey shows supply partial recovery, some shortages remain
AAPL
AVGO
TSMC receives 3nm chip orders from Broadcom, DigiTimes reports
AMD
TSM
More AVGO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on AVGO

Analyst Expects Chip Stocks to Benefit from Increased Cloud Spending
Market NewsAnalyst Expects Chip Stocks to Benefit from Increased Cloud Spending
12d ago
AMD
AMZN
KeyBanc says iPhone survey shows supply partial recovery, some shortages remain
The FlyKeyBanc says iPhone survey shows supply partial recovery, some shortages remain
13d ago
AAPL
AVGO
TSMC receives 3nm chip orders from Broadcom, DigiTimes reports
The FlyTSMC receives 3nm chip orders from Broadcom, DigiTimes reports
13d ago
AMD
TSM
More AVGO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >