NVDA and AMD: Are these AI Stocks Predicted to Rise?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
NVDA and AMD: Are these AI Stocks Predicted to Rise?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

NVDA and AMD: Are these AI Stocks Predicted to Rise?

Story Highlights

Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices stocks have gained quite a lot. Analysts see further upside potential in NVDA and AMD stocks.

Shares of chip makers like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) have gained quite a lot, driven by the AI (Artificial Intelligence) boom. While both of these stocks have risen significantly, analysts’ outlook remains positive, and their average price targets suggest considerable upside potential for NVDA and AMD stock from current levels.

With this backdrop, let’s understand what’s in store for Nvidia and AMD shareholders in the future.

Will Nvidia Stock Go Up?

Nvidia stock has gained about 220% year-to-date. Despite this massive growth, analysts’ average price target indicates that it could increase from current levels. Nvidia has benefitted from the advancements in AI. It witnessed solid demand for its accelerated computing and AI platforms, which drove its revenue and share price. 

The company’s management remains upbeat and expects the momentum to be sustained in the coming quarters, led by higher demand for its HGX platform. Furthermore, in response to robust demand from cloud service providers and consumer Internet companies, Nvidia is broadening its enterprise product range and concentrating on enhancing its supply chain. 

As Nvidia is poised to deliver solid financials, it has received 38 Buy and one Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. At the same time, these analysts’ average price target of $649.82 implies 38.83% upside potential from current levels. 

What is the Future of AMD?

Like Nvidia, AMD is also likely to benefit from the strong demand for and deployment of AI. Investors should note that AMD’s CEO, Lisa Su, believes that AI presents multibillion-dollar growth opportunities for the company across several verticals. 

Thus, to boost its market share, the company has ramped up its investments in AI. Moreover, AMD introduced new Instinct MI300X GPUs (graphics processing units), which will accelerate its growth as it is the world’s most advanced accelerator for generative AI. The MI300 GPUs are scheduled for release in the fourth quarter. In addition to the AI opportunity, a potential recovery in the PC market will add to the positive momentum in AMD stock. 

Wall Street analysts are bullish about AMD stock, given its solid growth prospects. It has received 21 Buys and seven Hold recommendations for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average analysts’ price target of $137.57 implies 27.02% upside potential from current levels.

Bottom Line 

The impressive demand for chips and GPUs (graphics processing units) that power AI systems provides a solid platform for growth for NVDA and AMD stock. Both of these companies are likely to capture a substantial market share in the AI space and deliver solid financials. Despite the substantial increase in the value of these stocks, analysts’ average price target suggests considerable upside potential in their prices from current levels. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Biden Mulls Addressing a Key Loophole in AI Chip Curbs on China
Market NewsBiden Mulls Addressing a Key Loophole in AI Chip Curbs on China
1d ago
AMD
NVDA
Taiwan says awaiting U.S. decision on China chip waiver extension, Reuters says
The FlyTaiwan says awaiting U.S. decision on China chip waiver extension, Reuters says
2d ago
AMD
TSM
Notable open interest changes for October 11th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for October 11th
3d ago
AMD
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >