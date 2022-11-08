Novavax Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Novavax Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

The bears have been out in full force for Novavax (NVAX) this year and there has been little love in the current climate for this once high-flyer. Late for the Covid-19 vaccine party on account of manufacturing issues and beset by disappointing sales, sentiment has soured badly. All told, year-to-date, the shares have retreated by a massive 86% with the stock’s Covid-era triumphs well and truly gone.

That said, not all are predicting doom and gloom for Novavax. Ahead of the Q3 print today, B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani thinks three key recent developments have the potential to alter the mood: “(1) FDA’s EUA granted to NVX-CoV2373 (Wuhan prototype) COVID-19 vaccine for use as a booster vaccine, broad enough in scope to be competitive to mRNAs (including the bivalent BA.4/5 format); (2) emerging dataset supportive of comparable immunogenicity delivered by prototype and updated bivalent vaccine constructs (mRNA) with some evidence indicative of perhaps better immune response profile of prototype vaccine, and (3) post-pandemic pricing leverage to COVID vaccine market, as recently substantiated by PFE’s commentary of raising price/dose to $110-130, ~4x the current contracted price with U.S. government.”

The mood can also improve significantly if in the wake of Q2’s disastrous showing and its downward revisions, Novavax can actually meet its new target in Q3. Considering that the $400 million of delayed EU revenue which led to the Q2 miss should be recognized in the quarter, Mamtani notes that in order to meet the lower end of the FY22 guide, an “incremental” ~25 million doses will need to be monetized in ex-US/Asia domains.

Mamtani believes the target is “achievable” as long as healthcare policymakers around the world continue to support regulatory bodies that have granted NVAX a broad booster label and remain dedicated to reducing the winter COVID spike by raising the booster rate. This partially depends on giving the public a different option in NVX-CoV2373 which is based on a conventional protein-based platform.

All told, Mamtani stays bullish on NVAX and sticks with a Buy rating and $83 price target, which makes room for 12-month gains of a hefty 315%. (To watch Mamtani’s track record, click here)

The Street’s overall take offers a bit of a conundrum; on the one hand, based on 3 Buys vs. 2 Sells, the stock receives a Hold consensus rating. However, those backing NVAX are a confident lot; at $67.20, the average price target represents upside of 246% from current levels. (See Novavax stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos

Latest News Feed