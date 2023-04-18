Nordstrom Stock (NYSE:JWN): Approach with Caution

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nordstrom Stock (NYSE:JWN): Approach with Caution

Story Highlights

As an icon in the consumer discretionary space, Nordstrom has performed quite well despite obvious pressures on the consumer economy. However, as headwinds rise, JWN stock will increasingly struggle against a vexing math problem.

Despite the various pressures impacting the consumer economy, luxury department store Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) fared surprisingly well this year. Nevertheless, investors need to approach JWN stock with caution. Fundamentally, the underlying retailer faces an increasingly challenging math problem. Against so many variables, it’s probably best to stay away. Therefore, I am bearish on Nordstrom stock.

JWN Stock Faces a Baseline Math Obstacle

In November of last year, TipRanks contributor Devina Lohia mentioned that because of the double whammy of high inflation and higher interest rates, credit card balances unsurprisingly registered their highest annual growth rate in 20 years. And that leads to the baseline obstacle facing JWN stock. At a certain point, consumers can’t just keep charging their discretionary purchases on their cards.

Even more problematic is that total credit card debt has been expanding aggressively. Back when Lohia published her article, consumer loans from credit cards and other revolving plans hit approximately $930 billion, according to data compiled by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. As of the latest read, this stat now reads $976.08 billion, or 4.95% higher from late November.

To hit the $1 trillion mark will only require a 2.45% move higher from present levels. At this rate, it’s possible that by June, the consumer credit card loan will hit 13 digits. That’s bad enough in and of itself. However, faced with several headwinds on the horizon, JWN stock appears destined to struggle.

Nordstrom Can’t Defy Gravity Indefinitely

Over the past 365 days, JWN stock lost a staggering 38.4% of its value. However, since January of this year, shares have managed to gain a bit over 9%. Still, investors should be wary about its overall resilient performance. With consumers already under pressure, circumstances may worsen before they improve.

First and foremost, accelerating mass layoffs don’t bode well for JWN stock. Initially, the job cuts impacted the technology sector, which already presented huge challenges for the consumer discretionary industry. Basically, this dynamic implies a lower addressable market for Nordstrom and its ilk as the number of wealthier consumers diminish. However, with the layoffs now affecting other non-tech-related spaces, Nordstrom may struggle even more so.

Second, the rise of consumer loans corresponds with the acceleration in layoffs. Throughout 2022, credit card debt increased by 16.24%. In the prior year, this debt load expanded by “only” 6.95%. Just in 2023 alone, this metric jumped 3.57% so far. Therefore, as consumers feel the heat, they’re less likely to open their wallets for frivolous luxuries, negatively impacting JWN stock.

Third, inflation remains a difficult challenge for Nordstrom and its ilk because of OPEC+ producers and their surprise production cuts. Critically, the move demonstrated that the Fed doesn’t represent the only influencer of dollar strength. Rather, by cutting production, more dollars will chase after fewer necessary goods, resulting in higher inflation.

Again, that’s not going to be helpful for JWN stock, especially with its consumer base already struggling from rising debt and mass layoffs.

A Deceptively Expensive Opportunity

On paper, JWN stock might seem a tempting deal for contrarian investors. Currently, the market prices Nordstrom shares at a trailing earnings multiple of 10.78. Compared to companies listed in the cyclical retail segment, the department store ranks better (lower) than 69.1% of its peers. Also, the market prices JWN at a forward earnings multiple of 8.33, ranking better than 86.8% of peers. Nevertheless, these might be deceptive stats.

Examining the matter more closely, it seems that Nordstrom’s low valuation might not be sustainable for long. In particular, its three-year revenue growth rate (per share) sits at -1.2%. As well, its net margin of 1.58% sits below the sector’s median value of 2.32%.

Put another way, Nordstrom’s earnings projections might be more optimistic than warranted. Therefore, if the company’s fiscal performance slips, JWN stock could actually be expensive.

Is JWN Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, JWN stock has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, 10 Holds, and four Sell ratings. The average JWN stock price target is $18.67, implying 9.25% upside potential.

The Takeaway

Although JWN stock performed well against numerous consumer and economic headwinds, it probably can’t defy gravity indefinitely. Fundamentally, as a discretionary retail specialist, Nordstrom doesn’t really offer must-have goods. Instead, it caters to wants. Unfortunately, during a downturn, consumers focus on the essentials, not on the luxuries.

Disclosure.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on JWN

Nordstrom appoints Eric Sprunk to Board of Directors
The FlyNordstrom appoints Eric Sprunk to Board of Directors
2d ago
JWN
NKE
Tilly’s names Laura Janney as EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer
JWN
TLYS
Nordstrom appoints Jason Morris as Chief Technology and Information Officer
JWN
WMT
More JWN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on JWN

Nordstrom appoints Eric Sprunk to Board of Directors
The FlyNordstrom appoints Eric Sprunk to Board of Directors
2d ago
JWN
NKE
Tilly’s names Laura Janney as EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer
The FlyTilly’s names Laura Janney as EVP, Chief Merchandising Officer
2d ago
JWN
TLYS
Nordstrom appoints Jason Morris as Chief Technology and Information Officer
The FlyNordstrom appoints Jason Morris as Chief Technology and Information Officer
5d ago
JWN
WMT
More JWN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >