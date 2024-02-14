NIO vs. BYDDY: Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsMarket Holidays
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
NIO vs. BYDDY: Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

NIO vs. BYDDY: Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy?

Story Highlights

NIO and BYD are both Chinese EV makers, but despite the similar drawdowns in their prices recently, the two couldn’t be further apart. As a result, one looks like an attractive buy-the-dip opportunity, while the other may be best avoided — even after the pullback.

In this piece, I evaluated two EV stocks, NIO (NYSE:NIO) and BYD (OTC:BYDDY), using TipRanks’ comparison tool to see which stock is the better buy. A closer look suggests a bearish view for NIO and a bullish view for BYD.

China-based NIO designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in China and Hong Kong, the U.S., the U.K., and Germany. Meanwhile, BYD, also based in China, manufactures and sells EVs, rechargeable batteries, and select other electronics, including components for mobile devices.

Shares of NIO have plummeted 33% year-to-date, bringing their 12-month return to -41%. Meanwhile, BYD stock is down 14.8% year-to-date, and shares are down 22.7% over the last year.

Those steep year-to-date declines are in line with the rest of the EV industry due to concerns about weaker-than-expected demand for electric vehicles and the ongoing price war. As a result, even Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is off 26% year-to-date, although the sector-wide drawdown could be offering up some buy-the-dip opportunities.

NIO is not profitable, so we’ll compare its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio to that of BYD to gauge their valuations against each other. For a separate comparable, we’ll use Tesla instead of using the broader auto market, which is skewed due to extreme differences in the valuations of legacy automakers versus EV makers. Tesla is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 42.7 and a P/S of 6.8.

NIO (NYSE:NIO)

At a P/S of 1.4, the cash-burning NIO is trading at a higher valuation than the profitable BYD. With no sign that profitability is in sight and even no plan for achieving it anytime soon, a bearish view looks appropriate for NIO, as there are plenty of better EV plays now with the sector’s recent pullback.

On the one hand, NIO grew its vehicle deliveries by 18.2% year-over-year in January and exceeded its guidance for fourth-quarter deliveries. However, on the other hand, a cursory comparison of other EV makers reveals how much faster most of them are growing compared to NIO. For example, Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) grew its vehicle deliveries by 105.8% year-over-year in January, while XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) saw its EV deliveries jump 58%.

Then there’s the issue of profitability. Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) analyst Vincent Sun said in September that NIO could become profitable in 2026, but the company hasn’t offered any official plan to reach profitability. A key issue for the automaker is its margins, which are being pressured by the ongoing EV price war.

NIO expects its vehicle margins to reach roughly 15% by the fourth quarter, but its margin stood at 11% in the third quarter, down from 16.4% in the third quarter of 2022. Additionally, NIO’s net income margin has remained in the -30% to -40% range for the last four years with no signs of improvement.

Its net income margin stood at -34.5% in 2020, improved to -29.3% in 2021, fell slightly to -29.6% in 2022, and slipped back to -39.2% for the last 12 months, which suggests profitability could be far off. The fact that NIO holds only a 2.1% sliver of the Chinese new-energy-vehicle (NEV) market adds further concern that it could be a long road ahead for the company — if it manages to survive at all.

The one unique thing about NIO is its battery-swapping technology, but it’s too early to say whether it will lead to success for the entire company.

What Is the Price Target for NIO Stock? 

NIO has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on six Buys, four Holds, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $10.55, the average NIO stock price target implies upside potential of 85.1%.

BYD (OTC:BYDDY)

At a P/E of 34.8 and a P/S of 0.9, BYD is trading at a steep discount to Tesla — even though it unseated Elon Musk’s wildly successful EV maker as the world’s largest seller of electric vehicles by delivery count. Thus, a bullish view seems appropriate for BYD, especially considering that the company is undervalued without even considering the non-EV parts of its business.

In 2023, BYD saw its retail sales of new-energy vehicles in China jump 50% year-over-year to 2.7 million units, giving it a 35% share of the Chinese NEV market. Meanwhile, Tesla holds only a 7.8% share of the Chinese market, although its vehicle sales in China grew a perfectly respectable 37.4% year-over-year to more than 600,000 units.

BYD also has its sights set on international markets, as it delivered a record 36,174 vehicles outside China in January. Of course, all of these sales trends are positive for BYD, even if the stock takes a breather temporarily.

One last thing to note about BYD is that this company has been around for many years, having evolved into an EV company that also makes other electronics. As such, BYD has enjoyed some stellar long-term gains in its stock price, which is up 284% over the last five years and 358% over the last 10, making it an attractive buy-and-hold position for the long term.

What Is the Price Target for BYDDY Stock? 

BYD has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and no Hold or Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $35.50, the average BYD stock price target implies downside potential of 24.4%.

Conclusion: Bearish on NIO, Bullish on BYDDY

It’s no secret that investors are worried about the state of the EV market. High interest rates hit EV sales hard, but it’s starting to look like rates could start coming down at some point this year. Additionally, any dependence on near-term sales trends for EVs is simply short-sighted. Although the transition may take longer than previously expected, the recent pullback in the stock prices of some EV makers presents an attractive buy-the-dip opportunity.

However, when comparing BYD and NIO, it’s clear that BYD is a Chinese juggernaut that’s too cheap to ignore, while NIO looks like a cash-burning, ultra-risky speculative play on battery-swapping technology. If NIO even survives, it could be quite some time before we start to see signs of success peering around the corner.

Disclosure 

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >