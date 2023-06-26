Nio Stock Underperforms Amid Price War; Top Analysts Show Faith

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nio Stock Underperforms Amid Price War; Top Analysts Show Faith

Story Highlights

Nio stock has lost substantial value over the past year. The price war led by Tesla and margin pressure weighed on its performance.

The ADR of the Chinese EV (electric vehicle) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) disappointed investors with its underperformance. The stock is down about 63% over the past year compared to an approximately 16% increase in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Pressure on margins amid a cutthroat price war led by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and overall macro weakness in China weighed on NIO. However, the Top Wall Street analysts covering the stock continue to show faith in its prospects and recommend a Buy. 

Factors Hurting Nio

Supply-chain issues were the predominant limiting factor in Nio’s underperformance in 2022. Further, macro weakness in China took a toll on end-market demand. Adding to its problems, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a series of price cuts to spur demand. 

Tesla’s aggressive price war will likely weigh on the margins of the other EV makers, including Nio, as they are forced to reduce prices to drive volumes.

Earlier this month, Nio announced that it would reduce prices by about $4,200 across its entire vehicle range. Also, it will no longer provide limited free battery-swapping services to new customers. The move follows the continued month-over-month decline in Nio’s deliveries. 

Nio delivered 10,378 vehicles in March. Deliveries dipped to 6,658 cars in April, while they came in at 6,155 in May. 

Analyst Sees Growth Ahead

Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu noted that the demand for premium battery electric vehicles would remain weak in 2023. However, Nio’s efforts to drive volumes and lower spending will likely support its growth.

In a note to investors dated June 16, Yu said that the company’s price cuts and rollout of new NT2.0 models would reaccelerate sales and drive volumes in the second half. The analyst maintains a Buy rating on Nio stock. 

What is the Prediction for NIO Stock?

While near-term sales and margin pressure could limit the upside in NIO stock, the increased delivery of its NT2.0 products with higher average selling prices could lead to a margin recovery. 

NIO stock has received a Strong Buy rating consensus based on three unanimous Buy recommendations from the Top Wall Street analysts. Further, these analysts’ average price target of $11.4 implies 35.23% upside potential from current levels.

TipRanks identifies the Top Wall Street analysts per sector, per timeframe, and against different benchmarks. The ranking reflects an analyst’s ability to deliver higher returns through recommendations. Following the ratings, TipRanks’ algorithms calculate the statistical significance of each rating, the analysts’ overall success rate, and the average return.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NIO

BABA, JD, or NIO: Which Chinese Stock is Wall Street’s Best Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasBABA, JD, or NIO: Which Chinese Stock is Wall Street’s Best Pick?
2d ago
JD
NIO
NIO Stock Gets a Big Vote of Confidence
EV
NIO
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/22/2023, According to Top Analysts
NIO
SLB
More NIO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NIO

BABA, JD, or NIO: Which Chinese Stock is Wall Street’s Best Pick?
Stock Analysis & IdeasBABA, JD, or NIO: Which Chinese Stock is Wall Street’s Best Pick?
2d ago
JD
NIO
NIO Stock Gets a Big Vote of Confidence
Stock Analysis & IdeasNIO Stock Gets a Big Vote of Confidence
4d ago
EV
NIO
3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/22/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 6/22/2023, According to Top Analysts
4d ago
NIO
SLB
More NIO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >