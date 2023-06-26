Nio Stock Underperforms Amid Price War; Top Analysts Show Faith

The ADR of the Chinese EV (electric vehicle) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) disappointed investors with its underperformance. The stock is down about 63% over the past year compared to an approximately 16% increase in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Pressure on margins amid a cutthroat price war led by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and overall macro weakness in China weighed on NIO. However, the Top Wall Street analysts covering the stock continue to show faith in its prospects and recommend a Buy.

Factors Hurting Nio

Supply-chain issues were the predominant limiting factor in Nio’s underperformance in 2022. Further, macro weakness in China took a toll on end-market demand. Adding to its problems, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a series of price cuts to spur demand.

Tesla’s aggressive price war will likely weigh on the margins of the other EV makers, including Nio, as they are forced to reduce prices to drive volumes.

Earlier this month, Nio announced that it would reduce prices by about $4,200 across its entire vehicle range. Also, it will no longer provide limited free battery-swapping services to new customers. The move follows the continued month-over-month decline in Nio’s deliveries.

Nio delivered 10,378 vehicles in March. Deliveries dipped to 6,658 cars in April, while they came in at 6,155 in May.

Analyst Sees Growth Ahead

Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu noted that the demand for premium battery electric vehicles would remain weak in 2023. However, Nio’s efforts to drive volumes and lower spending will likely support its growth.

In a note to investors dated June 16, Yu said that the company’s price cuts and rollout of new NT2.0 models would reaccelerate sales and drive volumes in the second half. The analyst maintains a Buy rating on Nio stock.

What is the Prediction for NIO Stock?

While near-term sales and margin pressure could limit the upside in NIO stock, the increased delivery of its NT2.0 products with higher average selling prices could lead to a margin recovery.

NIO stock has received a Strong Buy rating consensus based on three unanimous Buy recommendations from the Top Wall Street analysts. Further, these analysts’ average price target of $11.4 implies 35.23% upside potential from current levels.

