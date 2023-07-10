Nio stock remains a ‘show me’ story, says Morgan Stanley

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nio stock remains a ‘show me’ story, says Morgan Stanley

The good times are back for Nio (NYSE:NIO). The shares have gained almost 40% over the past month boosted by a nice bounce for deliveries in June, which marked a turnaround after months of declining sales.

According to the latest data checks from Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao, considering the visits made to Nio’s stores in major Chinese cities last month, that is not all that surprising.

On the back of the official respective launches on May 24 and June 15 of new models of ES6 and ET5 touring, consumers have been heading to the stores to get an in-depth look at what’s on offer. The data shows that foot traffic in NIO’s flagship stores in tier 1 cities rose by ~10% month-over-month in June. In terms of absolute volume, foot traffic has surpassed the levels reached toward the end of last October, the highest they have been over the past nine months.

Hsiao has also held talks with salespeople at the stores, and they have indicated that, in June, all models saw “solid sequential growth.” The strength was driven by the all-new ES6 and ET5 series, which combined represented ~80% of all orders. While their contributions weren’t as big, the ES8 and EC7 also registered “exponential growth.”

According to a number of salespeople, the overall new order intake nearly doubled in June to reach 18-20K units. That’s the highest level it has been at since the official launch of the ET5 last September. In the last week of June (June 26 – July 2), Nio delivered 4,100 units, amounting to a 29% week-over-week increase and representing a year-to-date peak.  

Despite the recent uptick, Nio hasn’t done quite as well as some of its peers recently, a situation that might be about to change, although Hsiao thinks Nio still remains a ‘show-me’ stock until there is further proof of execution.

“Following startup peer, XPeng’s outperformance in the past few weeks, we look for laggards, like NIO, to gain traction,” Hsiao wrote. “That said, it would take a few more rounds of guidance ‘meet or beat’ to fully restore market confidence in NIO, in our view.”

All told, Hsiao reiterated an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on the shares along with a $12 price target, implying the stock will deliver returns of 11% over the coming months. (To watch Hsiao’s track record, click here)

On Wall Street, 6 analysts join Hsiao in the bull camp and with an additional 4 Holds, the stock receives a Moderate Buy consensus rating. It looks like most think the shares are currently fairly valued; the $10.33 average target suggests they will stay rangebound for the foreseeable future. (See Nio stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NIO

Opening Day: Prestige Wealth soars in another slow IPO week
The FlyOpening Day: Prestige Wealth soars in another slow IPO week
1d ago
NIO
NKE
NIO call volume above normal and directionally bullish
NIO
Finally! Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Other Chinese Automakers Wave the Peace Flag
NIO
LI
More NIO Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NIO

Opening Day: Prestige Wealth soars in another slow IPO week
The FlyOpening Day: Prestige Wealth soars in another slow IPO week
1d ago
NIO
NKE
NIO call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyNIO call volume above normal and directionally bullish
3d ago
NIO
Finally! Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Other Chinese Automakers Wave the Peace Flag
Market NewsFinally! Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Other Chinese Automakers Wave the Peace Flag
4d ago
NIO
LI
More NIO Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >