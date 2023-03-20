Nike (NYSE:NKE) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Nike (NYSE:NKE) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Story Highlights

Nike is scheduled to report its Q3FY22 results on March 21. A confluence of factors, including inventory management, the reopening of China, logistics, and foreign exchange headwinds, may have impacted its results.

Athletic footwear and apparel company Nike (NYSE:NKE) is set to report its third quarter Fiscal 2023 results on March 21, after the market closes. The Street expects Nike to post diluted earnings of $0.56 per share on revenues of $11.48 billion. Meanwhile, in Q3FY22, Nike reported diluted earnings of $0.87 per share on revenues of $10.87 billion.

Factors Impacting Nike’s Q3 Results

One of the most important factors determining Nike’s performance in Q3 will be its excess inventory management. Nike witnessed bloated inventory levels through the holiday season and up until the last quarter. It remains to be seen how Nike’s promotional efforts to clear the shelves have affected its margins.

Secondly, the reopening of the Chinese economy might have positively impacted Nike’s revenues. China remains one of the major markets for Nike, and the retailer’s past success has been hampered by the country’s strict COVID-19 policy. Now, as China eases controls, Nike’s sales may have received a boost in the third quarter.

And lastly, competition from other major brands continues to be a challenge for Nike. Having said that, other athletic wear manufacturers are facing the same problems as Nike and are expected to improve performance in the coming months as shipping, logistics, and foreign exchange rates turn favorable.

Is Nike a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

With 12 Buys and two Hold ratings, Nike commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Also, the average Nike stock prediction of $135 implies 12.1% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, NKE stock has gained 1.7% so far this year.

Remarkably, Jefferies analyst Randal Konik believes that Nike may report Q3 outperformance based on the company’s digital footprint of sneakers. Konik also believes that weak performance from rival Adidas (GB:0OLD) (ADDY) may have led to Nike’s gain. Konik has a Buy rating on NKE with a price target of $140, implying 16.3% upside potential.

Ending Thoughts

Nike is poised for solid Q3 results based on a combination of the above factors. Further, Nike currently trades at a price/earnings per share (P/E) multiple of 34x, much higher than the sector average of 14.83x but lower compared to its own five-year average of 47.72x, showing a strong possibility of future stock price appreciation. What’s more, Nike pays a regular quarterly common dividend of $0.34 per share, reflecting a current yield of 1.07%.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NKE

Jefferies expects Nike Q3 to beat based on positive digital data trends
The FlyJefferies expects Nike Q3 to beat based on positive digital data trends
3d ago
NKE
TD Cowen retail analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
NKE
LULU
Nike initiated with a Sell at Redburn
NKE
More NKE Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NKE

Jefferies expects Nike Q3 to beat based on positive digital data trends
The FlyJefferies expects Nike Q3 to beat based on positive digital data trends
3d ago
NKE
TD Cowen retail analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyTD Cowen retail analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
4d ago
NKE
LULU
Nike initiated with a Sell at Redburn
The FlyNike initiated with a Sell at Redburn
4d ago
NKE
More NKE Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >