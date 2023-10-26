NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE): A “Strong Buy” Dividend Aristocrat Stock with 30% Upside Potential

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE): A “Strong Buy” Dividend Aristocrat Stock with 30% Upside Potential
Stock Analysis & Ideas

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE): A “Strong Buy” Dividend Aristocrat Stock with 30% Upside Potential

Story Highlights

NextEra Energy, a Dividend Aristocrat stock, has a track record of increasing dividends for 27 consecutive years. Also, Wall Street analysts see nearly 31% upside potential in the stock over the next 12 months.

In the realm of dividend investing, few stocks shine as bright as NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE). Based on its consistent dividend growth and remarkable financial performance, NextEra has earned its place among the Dividend Aristocrat stocks. These stocks have a history of consistently increasing dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

NEE has met this requirement by raising dividends for the past 27 years, which makes the stock a reliable income source for investors. Furthermore, Wall Street analysts are bullish on NextEra stock and anticipate the stock’s price to increase by about 31% in the next 12 months.

Here’s What Makes NEE Stock Worth Considering

NextEra belongs to the utility sector, which is known for its stability. Also, the company’s regulated utility, Florida Power & Light (FPL), offers a predictable source of revenue. Moreover, a strong balance sheet supports investment in infrastructure and growth projects.

NEE released its better-than-expected third-quarter results on October 24. Additionally, both earnings and revenues increased on a year-over-year basis. The clean energy company benefited from solid growth in its renewables and storage origination businesses.

Further, the company reiterated its commitment to increase annual dividends by 10% through at least 2024 compared to 2022. With a dividend yield of 3.5%, NextEra could remain appealing to investors.

It is worth mentioning that the Q3 results were received well by analysts, as three of them reiterated a Buy rating on NEE.

Among the bullish analysts, James Thalacker from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on NEE stock with a $71 price target. The analyst’s optimistic stance is based on the company’s strong performance, which helped address investor concerns relating to interest rate exposure and equity requirements. The analyst also highlighted a promising outlook for renewable projects.

What is the Future of NEE Stock?

Overall, NextEra stock commands a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buy and three Hold recommendations. Also, the average NEE stock price target of $73.87 implies a 30.8% upside potential from current levels.

Importantly, NEE stock has a “Perfect 10” Smart Score on TipRanks, which implies that the stock has the potential to beat the benchmark index. 

Ending Thoughts

NextEra’s presence in the utility sector, along with its leadership in renewable energy, positions it well for the future. In addition, NextEra’s track record and commitment to enhance shareholders’ value make it a compelling choice for those seeking both income and stability in their investment portfolio.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

NextEra Energy Stock (NYSE:NEE) Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat
Market NewsNextEra Energy Stock (NYSE:NEE) Rises on Q3 Earnings Beat
2d ago
NEE
NextEra Energy Inc. Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?
Earning ReleasesNextEra Energy Inc. Reports Earnings: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?
3d ago
NEE
NextEra takes $900M impairment for NextEra Energy Partners investment
The FlyNextEra takes $900M impairment for NextEra Energy Partners investment
3d ago
NEE
NEP
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >