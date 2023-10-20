Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX): Is This Trending Reddit Stock Predicted to Rise?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX): Is This Trending Reddit Stock Predicted to Rise?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX): Is This Trending Reddit Stock Predicted to Rise?

Story Highlights

Netflix stock is buzzing on Reddit. Let’s look at what the future holds for this trending Reddit stock.

Shares of the streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are among the most-discussed stocks on the social media platform Reddit. While NFLX stock has risen over 36% year-to-date and exceeded the S&P 500 Index (SPX) with its returns, Wall Street analysts’ average price target suggests further upside potential from current levels.

With this backdrop, let’s understand what’s in store for NFLX shareholders in the future.

Is Netflix Stock a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing has significantly boosted its paid membership base. For instance, NFLX’s paid net additions were 8.76 million in Q3, reflecting a notable growth both sequentially and year-over-year. However, the average revenue per user (ARPU) fell by 1%, reflecting an increase in membership from countries with lower ARPU, a shift in plan mix, and limited price increases over the past 18 months. 

Looking ahead, Netflix expects its paid net additions to be similar to Q3. However, it expects ARPU to stay flat due to limited price hikes. 

In a note to investors dated October 18, Alicia Reese of Wedbush wrote that Netflix will benefit from the password-sharing crackdown, which will increase its subscriber base. Further, the analyst believes that the ad tier will reduce churn. Reese is upbeat about NFLX stock and expects the company to generate solid earnings and cash flows. However, Reese noted that the ad tier continues to hurt the company’s ARPU. 

Overall, Netflix’s strong focus on content and efforts to drive its revenue and earnings augur well for long-term growth. However, the near-term pressure on ARPU and increased competition in the streaming business keeps analysts cautiously optimistic about NFLX stock. It has received 20 Buys, 12 Holds, and one Sell recommendation for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the average NFLX stock price target of $458.97 implies 14.24% upside potential from current levels.

Bottom Line

Netflix’s growing paid subscriber base, strong content, ability to generate solid free cash flows, and focus on returning substantial cash to its shareholders through buybacks support the bull case. However, heightened competition in the streaming business and ongoing pressure on ARPU remain a short-term drag. 

In summary, this trending Reddit stock has good long-term prospects. However, investors must exercise caution in the near term, as reflected by the Moderate Buy consensus rating. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Stock Market News Today, 10/20/23 – Futures Mixed, Yields Up Following Powell’s Speech
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 10/20/23 – Futures Mixed, Yields Up Following Powell’s Speech
4h ago
NDX
SPX
Stock Market News Today, 10/19/23 – Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue to Climb
Market NewsStock Market News Today, 10/19/23 – Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue to Climb
15h ago
NDX
SPX
Which Investment Strategies Have the Best Historic Returns?
Personal FinanceWhich Investment Strategies Have the Best Historic Returns?
1d ago
NDX
SPX
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >