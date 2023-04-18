Netflix Reporting Earnings Today; Website Visits a Positive Sign

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Netflix Reporting Earnings Today; Website Visits a Positive Sign

Story Highlights

Netflix is scheduled to release its first-quarter results on April 18. The company’s new lower-priced ad-supported model and other growth efforts might have aided in subscriber growth during the quarter.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2023 results on April 18, after the market closes. Given the company’s expansion into new markets, the cost-effective ad-supported tier introduced in Q4, and the crackdown on password sharing, which allows users to share an account for a lower subscriber fee, Netflix’s subscriber base is likely to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter.

Furthermore, the TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool suggests a decent performance in the to-be-reported quarter. According to the tool, Netflix’s website traffic registered a 9% sequential rise in global visits during the quarter.

Overall, the Street expects Netflix to post earnings of $2.86 in Q1, higher than the prior-year quarter figure of $3.53. Meanwhile, analysts expect the company to report net revenue of $8.18 billion, up 3.8% from the same quarter last year.

Ahead of the company’s Q1 results, UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained a Hold rating on NFLX stock with a $350 price target. According to the analyst, the upcoming quarter will probably continue to demonstrate progress towards re-accelerating growth as new subscriber numbers could surpass the company’s projection.

What is the Price Target for NFLX?

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on 16 Buy, 15 Hold, and two Sell recommendations. The average NFLX stock price target of $359.11 implies 6.1% upside potential from the current level. Shares of the company are up 14.8% so far in 2023.

Ending Thoughts

Though the company’s subscriber growth might have slowed due to a saturation in the market, Netflix remains a prominent name in the streaming space. Also, the company’s efforts to introduce innovative content and expand its presence in new markets should continue to foster expansion.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) – What You Need to Know, Post-Earnings
Market NewsNetflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) – What You Need to Know, Post-Earnings
4h ago
NFLX
Netflix Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?
NFLX
NFLX Slips after Mixed-Bag Earnings Report
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) – What You Need to Know, Post-Earnings
Market NewsNetflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) – What You Need to Know, Post-Earnings
4h ago
NFLX
Netflix Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?
Earning ReleasesNetflix Earnings Report: Did it Beat Expectations?
6h ago
NFLX
NFLX Slips after Mixed-Bag Earnings Report
Market NewsNFLX Slips after Mixed-Bag Earnings Report
17h ago
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >