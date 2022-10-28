Net Worth Wipeout: Massive Value Destruction in Tesla, Meta Platforms, and Amazon

For years, the stories of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), social media and metaverse business Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) were tales of unencumbered growth. Yet, as they say on Wall Street, trees don’t just grow straight to the heavens. Sooner or later, even the biggest companies must encounter setbacks – and when they’re gigantic corporations, the losses can be absolutely staggering.

In other words: The bigger they are, the harder they fall. Granted, we might not feel too sorry for multi-billionaires like Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos when they sustain financial losses. After all, they still have massive hoards of money and property; they’ll be just fine, no doubt, even after losing billions of dollars.

Meta Platforms Gets Kicked Out of the Trillion-Dollar Club

A while back, you might have read news reports about the “trillion-dollar club,” which companies could join if their market caps reached a trillion dollars. It’s mind-blowing to think that this club even exists, but high dollar inflation and corporate growth mean that a trillion-dollar valuation is within reach in the 2020s.

However, getting into the trillion-dollar club is one thing; staying in the club is another matter entirely. Reportedly, the tech-stock rout was so bad that Meta Platforms (a.k.a. Facebook) – which was among the five most valuable businesses in the U.S. and had a trillion-dollar market cap last year – is now worth around $270 billion.

That’s a stunning $730 billion loss in just a year’s time, and META stock is currently trading at its lowest price since early 2016. Is it possible that Zuckerberg’s big bet on the metaverse isn’t working out as planned?

Amazon and Tesla Lose Billions, Too

Zuckerberg isn’t the only tech mogul to see billions wiped out. Bezos’ net worth plunged from its $214 billion peak in July 2021 to around $111 billion. This represents a mind-numbing $103 billion capital loss.

Meanwhile, Musk lost over $100 billion during the past 12 months – but again, no one’s throwing any pity parties as Musk is still the world’s richest person. Thus, between Zuckerberg, Bezos, and Musk, we can account for a net-worth loss totaling $941 billion.

These losses have also been reflected in the share prices of TSLA, AMZN, and META stock. So, before you send flowers and a get-well card to these billionaire CEOs, be sure to check your investment portfolio, as you might be in dire financial straits yourself.

What Do Analysts Think about META, AMZN, and TSLA Stocks?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts still have positive views on META, AMZN, and TSLA stocks. As per the picture below, you can see that Amazon has a Strong Buy consensus rating, whereas the other two have a Moderate Buy rating. Their price targets are as follows:

META – $146.48 (45.84% upside)

AMZN – $165.45 (67.12% upside)

TSLA – $292.89 (33.3% upside)

