Mullen Stock: Reverse Split Is in the Cards

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Mullen Stock: Reverse Split Is in the Cards

Wednesday was kind of a good news, bad news day for Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) investors.

The good news: Responding positively to a petition from Mullen, the Nasdaq stock exchange has granted the company a 180-day grace extension on its order to “cure” its lagging stock price, and find a way to get Mullen’s share price up above $1 — or else be delisted from the exchange.

On September 7, 2022, you see, Nasdaq notified Mullen that for the previous 30 consecutive days, its share price had closed below the $1 per share price that is the floor level for remaining listed on the Nasdaq. On September 7 itself, Mullen shares cost only $0.67 per share. And in fact, the last time Mullen shares had traded over $1 was July 25, 2022.

It hasn’t broken back over a buck ever since. 

Regardless, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), Mullen automatically received a 180-day grace period in which to cure its stock price — either by performing so well as a business that the price rose organically, or by undertaking a bit of financial engineering, running a reverse stock split, and shrinking its share count so that each remaining share would be worth more than $1. The deadline for making this happen, however, was March 6, 2023, and on that date instead of growing to $1+, Mullen’s share price had shrunk by 66%.

Not to worry, though, right? On Wednesday, Mullen confirmed that it has received another grace period, and this one will give the company until Sept. 5, 2023 to spiff up its stock price. Surely, Mullen can right the ship if given another six months to work with — even if it utterly failed to do so the last time it was given six months.

Despite what the Nasdaq says, however, Mullen does not have six more months to work with. In fact, it only has 10 days.

You see, in announcing the good news of the Nasdaq’s forbearance, Mullen advised its shareholders that rather than build new electric vans and trucks, market them to customers effectively, rake in sales, and earn profits on those sales — thereby making its business so valuable that investors will happily bid its share price up over $1 — Mullen has a different plan of action in mind:

“If Mullen stock fails to trade above $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days prior to Sept. 5, 2023, the Company will implement a reverse stock split to cure the Deficiency prior to the expiration of the additional 180-day compliance period.”

Translation: Mullen sees no possibility of getting to $1 on its own. Instead, it’s going to proceed with the reverse stock split that it warned about when reporting its financial results back in February.

What’s this mean for shareholders? On or about March 21, 2023, you should expect Mullen to announce a reverse share split. The roughly 1.75 billion Mullen shares currently outstanding will be put in a trash compactor and squeezed to a point where there are no more than 350 million shares remaining (a 1-for-5 spilt that will give the stock a share price of about $1), and probably closer to 175 million shares (a 1-for-10 split that will give the stock a share price of about $2). In fact, there’s a real possibility we could see Mullen announce a 1-for-20 share split that would give the stock a share price of $4.

On the one hand, this would give Mullen a bit of breathing room before it has to start worrying about delisting again. On the other hand, Mullen shareholders will end up with only 1/20 the number of Mullen shares they thought they owned — and business prospects exactly as bad as they already are.

Furthermore, MULN has a Smart Score of 1 on TipRanks, meaning that it is likely to underperform the market. (See MULN stock analysis)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MULN

Mullen Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?
Stock Analysis & IdeasMullen Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?
2d ago
MULN
Nasdaq approves 180-day extension for Mullen Automotive
MULN
Mullen Automotive to unveil first two EV commercial products at NTEA
MULN
More MULN Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MULN

Mullen Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?
Stock Analysis & IdeasMullen Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?
2d ago
MULN
Nasdaq approves 180-day extension for Mullen Automotive
The FlyNasdaq approves 180-day extension for Mullen Automotive
2d ago
MULN
Mullen Automotive to unveil first two EV commercial products at NTEA
The FlyMullen Automotive to unveil first two EV commercial products at NTEA
3d ago
MULN
More MULN Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >