MSFT, PLTR, or NVDA: Which is the Most Attractive AI Stock?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Options
Options Market Overview Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active OptionsOptions Volume Leaders
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorStudent Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
MSFT, PLTR, or NVDA: Which is the Most Attractive AI Stock?
Stock Analysis & Ideas

MSFT, PLTR, or NVDA: Which is the Most Attractive AI Stock?

Story Highlights

The generative AI wave has created significant opportunities for several big and small tech companies. Here, we will discuss Wall Street’s opinions about three AI stocks to pick the best one. 

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has been a major theme that drove a significant rise in several tech stocks this year. Many tech companies are investing millions of dollars in building generative AI models and applications to capture massive growth opportunities in the years ahead. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison Tool, we placed Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) against each other to find out the AI stock that could deliver the best returns as per Wall Street analysts.

Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft shares had a strong run this year, as investors expect generative AI to be a key catalyst for the company’s future growth. The company is expected to benefit from its aggressive investments in generative AI and collaboration with Open AI. Microsoft is focused on infusing AI across its tech stack to boost its revenue.

Aside from AI-related tailwinds, several analysts are also optimistic about the company’s future growth due to its well-diversified business model, which includes its suite of productivity tools, Azure cloud business, and cybersecurity offerings. Moreover, the recently completed acquisition of Activision Blizzard is expected to bolster the company’s gaming business.       

What is the Target Price for MSFT?

On Tuesday, Argus analyst Joseph Bonner increased his price target for Microsoft stock to $430 from $390 and reiterated a Buy rating. Bonner highlighted that MSFT continues to pursue long-term growth through its AI and cloud investments and may hold the premier position in business technology.

Microsoft is not immune to macro headwinds and declines in the PC original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and digital advertising markets. That said, Bonner is bullish on Microsoft due to its diversified and strong set of assets. He thinks that MSFT could even be a safe haven in uncertain times.

With 35 Buys and one Hold, Microsoft scores a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $415.77 indicates 11.6% upside potential. Shares have risen have risen more than 55% year-to-date.

Palantir Stock (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir stock has rallied 185% year-to-date, as investors are pleased with the data analytics company’s efforts to improve its profitability. Palantir has delivered GAAP profits for four consecutive quarters. Most recently, the company reported upbeat third-quarter results and increased its full-year revenue and adjusted operating income guidance, indicating continued momentum in the business.

While Palantir’s government business could be under pressure over the near term due to budgetary constraints, the company is confident about its commercial business, supported by the growing demand for its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), launched earlier this year.

Is Palantir a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

On November 21, RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria reiterated a Sell rating on Palantir stock with a price target of $5, after the National Health Service (NGS) awarded Palantir and four other IT firms a GBP 330 million contract over seven years. Jaluria thinks that the announcement was “underwhelming,” as the contract awarded to Palantir was smaller than anticipated and split between four other firms.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on Palantir based on four Buys, five Holds, and five Sells. The average price target of $15.18 indicates a possible downside of 17%.

Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nvidia stock has enjoyed a stellar rally this year, with the generative AI boom triggering a spike in the demand for the company’s graphics processing units (GPUs). The semiconductor giant’s fiscal third-quarter results crushed Wall Street’s expectations. Revenue surged 206% to $18.1 billion and adjusted EPS jumped 593% to $4.02.

Speaking about the company’s robust prospects, CEO Jensen Huang stated, “NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, networking, AI foundry services and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software are all growth engines in full throttle.” Nvidia expects continued strength in its business and projects its fiscal fourth quarter revenue to come in at $20 billion (plus or minus 2%), which implies about 231% growth.      

What is the Target Price for NVDA Stock?

On Monday, Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia stock with a price target of $620. Kumar called NVDA his “top large-cap pick,” replacing his earlier choice, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). The analyst cited several reasons for the change in his top pick, including a substantially more compelling valuation than AMD and NVDA’s complete stack of compute offerings that provide solid efficiencies and major competitive advantages at the system level.

Kumar also sees the possibility of software licenses becoming a substantial part of Nvidia’s overall revenue and increasing the company’s totally addressable market (TAM). He believes that NVDA has good visibility into FY25, thanks to a strong backlog and demand tailwinds.

Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating on Nvidia stock is backed by 31 Buys and three Holds. The average price target of $661 implies 42% upside.

Conclusion

Wall Street is highly bullish on Nvidia and Microsoft stocks but sidelined on Palantir. Analysts see higher upside in Nvidia stock than Microsoft and Palantir. The semiconductor giant’s advanced GPUs are enjoying robust demand as they are the building blocks for developing generative AI models and applications. Nvidia’s strong execution, continued innovation, and solid fundamentals are expected to drive continued growth in the years ahead.  

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
MSFT, PLTR, or NVDA: Which is the Most Attractive AI Stock?
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >