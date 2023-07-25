MSFT Earnings Today; Will AI Pump Up this Stock?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

MSFT Earnings Today; Will AI Pump Up this Stock?

Story Highlights

The sentiment heading into Microsoft’s fiscal fourth-quarter results seems positive, with the company expected to gain from AI-led growth.

Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is scheduled to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Tuesday, July 25, after market close. Investors and analysts are eager to see how much the company is benefiting from the AI-related boom and the trend in Azure’s growth rate, which has been decelerating in recent quarters due to macro pressures. Investors are also interested in hearing the management’s commentary on the Activision deal. Wall Street seems bullish ahead of the upcoming results.

Expectations from MSFT’s Fiscal Q4 Results

Microsoft surpassed analysts’ earnings expectations in the first three quarters of Fiscal 2023. In Q3 FY23 (ended March 31, 2023), the company’s earnings per share (EPS) grew 10% year-over-year to $2.45, easily exceeding analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.22. Revenue grew 7% to $52.9 billion.

However, revenue from Azure and other cloud services grew 27%, marking a slowdown compared to the 31% growth in the prior quarter. Enterprises are optimizing their IT spending due to macro challenges, thus impacting Azure and other cloud providers.

Coming to Q4 FY23, analysts expect EPS to grow 14.3% to $2.55, driven by about a 7% rise in revenue to $55.5 billion and improved margins.

On Friday, Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan reiterated a Buy rating on MSFT and increased the price target to $400 from $350 after the company announced pricing and other details related to its Microsoft 365 Copilot offering.

Rangan noted that Microsoft 365 Copilot will be launched into a base of over 380 million users for $30 per user per month. He estimates the product to have a total addressable market of more than $135 billion over the long term, of which he expects MSFT to capture 15-30% by FY26, assuming a mid to late FY24 launch.

Meanwhile, Rangan anticipates the sequential deceleration in Azure’s growth to stabilize, as the “impact of optimization trends plateau and Gen-AI workloads are added.” He projects Azure revenue to grow 27% in cloud computing in Q4 FY23. Additionally, the analyst expects Microsoft’s Q4 FY23 revenue and EPS to increase by 8% and 18%, respectively.

Rangan thinks that Azure may beat expectations by about 100 basis points, given that channel conversations suggest that the demand for new offerings (like Azure OpenAI Services and GitHub Copilot) has surpassed estimates.

Technical Indicators Ahead of Microsoft’s Fiscal Q4 Earnings

Ahead of the Q4 FY23 earnings release, technical indicators reveal that Microsoft is a Buy. According to TipRanks’s easy-to-understand technical tool, MSFT’s 50-Day EMA (exponential moving average) is 329.83, while its price is $343.77, making it a Buy. Further, MSFT’s shorter duration EMA (20-day) also signals an uptrend.

Is Microsoft a Buy or Sell Right Now?

Microsoft shares have rallied over 44% year-to-date, reflecting investor optimism about the company’s growth opportunities in the generative AI space. Earlier this year, the company confirmed that it is investing billions of dollars in start-up OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool.

With 31 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell, Wall Street has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Microsoft stock. The average price target of $378.47 implies nearly 9.7% upside.

Insights From Options Trading Activity

TipRanks now presents options activity, to help investors plan their trades ahead of earnings releases. Options traders are pricing in a 5.59% move on Microsoft earnings. The stock has averaged a 2.2% move in the last eight quarters.

The anticipated move is determined by computing the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to the expiration after the earnings announcement.

 Learn more about TipRanks’ option tool here.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MSFT

Video Game Stocks Could Heat Up if Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal Closes
Stock Analysis & IdeasVideo Game Stocks Could Heat Up if Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal Closes
6h ago
EA
ATVI
META, GOOGL, MSFT: How Will AI Investments Affect Their Earnings This Week?
GOOG
META
Goldman Sachs Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock
MSFT
More MSFT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MSFT

Video Game Stocks Could Heat Up if Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal Closes
Stock Analysis & IdeasVideo Game Stocks Could Heat Up if Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Deal Closes
6h ago
EA
ATVI
META, GOOGL, MSFT: How Will AI Investments Affect Their Earnings This Week?
Stock Analysis & IdeasMETA, GOOGL, MSFT: How Will AI Investments Affect Their Earnings This Week?
10h ago
GOOG
META
Goldman Sachs Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock
Stock Analysis & IdeasGoldman Sachs Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock
11h ago
MSFT
More MSFT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >