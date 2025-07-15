MP Materials Stock Surges Following Apple Deal; Could Others Be On the Way?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

MP Materials Stock Surges Following Apple Deal; Could Others Be On the Way?

MP Materials Stock Surges Following Apple Deal; Could Others Be On the Way?

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) stock is surging in Tuesday’s session, adding further gains to what has already been a mightily impressive haul in 2025; year-to-date, shares of the US–based rare‑earth materials company are up by 288%.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest uptick comes in the wake of another investor-pleasing development. MP disclosed that it has reached an agreement with Apple, under which the company will commit $500 million to help speed up the development of a domestic rare earth supply chain. Apple will purchase “American-made” rare earth magnets from MP, aligning with its broader commitment to invest $500 billion in the US over the next four years. While MP hasn’t begun commercial magnet production yet, it plans to start later this year.

The company will supply Apple with magnets manufactured at its Independence facility, using recycled feedstock sourced from its Mountain Pass site in California. To support this effort, MP plans to construct a commercial-scale recycling line capable of handling magnet scrap and materials recovered from end-of-life electronics. Shipments to Apple are set to begin in 2027, with production scaling up to support hundreds of millions of Apple devices.

Recall, just last week MP announced that the US Department of Defense (DoD) had agreed to take a 15 percent equity stake – worth $400 million – in the company, making it the biggest shareholder. The DoD also committed to purchasing MP’s output for the next decade at twice the current market price. The move is part of a broader push to establish a domestic rare earth magnet supply chain and reduce US dependence on foreign suppliers.

Back to the AAPL deal, Baird analyst Ben Kallo notes that the tech giant is “not only one of the most iconic companies in the world, but also a leader in sustainability initiatives and supply chain security.” The point is that other major companies requiring magnets – whether in tech, aerospace and defense, automotive, or broader industrial manufacturing – might view MP as an attractive partner.

Factoring in the significant run-up in MP shares, in a prior note updating estimates to reflect the DoD partnership announcement, Kallo mentioned that he would prefer to be buyers on pullbacks. “That said,” Kallo goes on to add, “we note that this commercial agreement came much quicker than we anticipated which we see as a positive for both magnet demand and selling out the remaining magnet capacity.”

Bottom line, Kallo maintained an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating on MP shares along with a $52 price target. Given today’s surge, the shares are now trading 13% above that price. (To watch Kallo’s track record, click here)

Likewise, the Street’s overall take offers something of a conundrum; on the one hand, MP stock claims a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on a mix of 6 Buys and 2 Sells. However, the $40.83 average target now sits 32% below the current share price. It will be interesting to see whether analysts update their targets or downgrade their ratings shortly. (See MP Materials stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement