Morgan Stanley Weighs in on NIO Stock Following JAC Asset Sale

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Morgan Stanley Weighs in on NIO Stock Following JAC Asset Sale
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Morgan Stanley Weighs in on NIO Stock Following JAC Asset Sale

Is Nio (NYSE:NIO) planning to become more self-sufficient? Last week, Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC) announced plans to sell factory assets with a net book value worth of RMB 4.2 billion (~$574 million) and an evaluated value of about RMB 4.5 billion (~$615 million). Amongst the assets are two factories where it manufactures vehicles for Nio.

While no buyer of the assets has yet to be confirmed, according to the rumor mill, the Chinese EV maker might be eyeing a purchase of the assets although neither company has yet to comment on such reports.

Mulling over that prospect, Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao believes it could make “strategic sense for NIO to assess potential investments related to the F1 and F2 plants.”

“On balance,” the analyst went on to say, “we consider this transaction to be strategically positive for NIO. If NIO were to gain greater control over production, it could better mitigate the risks associated with supply chain disruptions and production hiccups in future, as well as enhancing overall operational efficiency and stability. In the meanwhile, the production permit associated with the plants is also of value.”

Hsiao reckons the plants could be worth around RMB 1.3-1.7 billion (~$177.6 – $232.3 million), and based on NIO’s current net cash balance of approximately RMB 24 billion (~$3.28 billion), as well as the recent injections of US$738.5 million in funding from CYVN Holdings and an additional US$1 billion from a recent convertible bond issuance, the analyst believes that any potential investment made would likely have a minimal effect on both NIO’s net cash position and its operations as 2024 comes into the frame.

“That said,” Hsiao adds, “amid lingering concerns about NIO’s cash flow, investors are likely to focus on whether NIO can narrow its cash burn rate sufficiently from 3Q by improving scale and working capital.”

All told, Hsiao rates NIO shares an Overweight (i.e., Buy) along with an $18.7 price target, indicating shares could surge 147% over the next year. (To watch Hsiao’s track record, click here)

The Street’s average target is not quite as exuberant but still offers plenty of gains. At $14.24, the figure suggests one-year upside of 88%. Based on a mix of 6 Buys and 4 Holds, the analyst consensus rates the shares a Moderate Buy. (See Nio stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Why NIO (NYSE:NIO) May Face a Reckoning in Its Home Market
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy NIO (NYSE:NIO) May Face a Reckoning in Its Home Market
3d ago
NIO
TSLA
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Soft Q3 Results Leads to a Slump in Chinese EV stocks
Market NewsTesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Soft Q3 Results Leads to a Slump in Chinese EV stocks
8d ago
NIO
LI
NIO call volume above normal and directionally bullish
The FlyNIO call volume above normal and directionally bullish
8d ago
NIO
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >