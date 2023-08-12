Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

Last week was an uncharacteristic week for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), this year’s soaring AI star. Shares fell 8.5%, mostly due to Super Micro Computer guiding for a slight drop in systems revenue in the September quarter.

But what’s that got to do with Nvidia? Well, the company is an OEM customer that uses Nvidia’s GPUs so could this signal that the chip giant is about to experience a downturn too?

Not really, says Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore, who believes the direct ramifications are “fairly minor.”

“While we aren’t close to the SuperMicro situation, it has been clear for some time that OEMs are limited by their ability to procure inventory,” the 5-star analyst explained. “While allocations of GPUs are likely up sequentially in the September quarter, most OEMs drew down inventory in 2q as the GPU shortage became more pronounced, so the bar to grow OEM revenue is higher without a repeat of that inventory sale in 3q.”

Moore also makes the case that Nvidia’s allocations are first going toward hyperscale customers and other service providers, while also favoring its own internal businesses including DGX servers.

“That said,” he goes on to add, “it does provide a reminder that triangulating October quarter NVIDIA numbers from supply chain is an imprecise equation.”

We’ll soon get an idea how that is going when Nvidia reports July quarter earnings on August 23.

Moore’s suggestion to investors is to not “overthink.” The analyst is expecting a “solid beat and raise quarter, with uncertain magnitude, but with visibility extending through CY24.”

While Moore notes that “triangulating” data from various supply chain sources into profit forecasts might lead to overly optimistic predictions, he claims that based on the insights gathered from multiple industry insiders and cloud clients closely connected to Nvidia, confidence remains “very high.” Any near-term constraints in the supply chain will only strengthen the conviction in potential future growth, signaling to Moore that it’s “really just a question of whether we see the upside now, or later.”

All told, then, Moore maintains his Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating for the shares while his $500 price target leaves room for one-year returns of 22%. (To watch Moore’s track record, click here)

Overall, it’s clear that Wall Street likes what it sees here. The stock has 32 recent analyst reviews, breaking down 30 to 2 in favor of Buys over Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $408.55, and its $506.72 average price target suggests that it has room to grow 24% in the year ahead. (See Nvidia stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on NVDA

Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): Analysts Expect Generative AI to Drive Further Upside
Stock Analysis & IdeasNvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): Analysts Expect Generative AI to Drive Further Upside
2d ago
NVDA
Notable open interest changes for August 10th
DIS
JNJ
NVIDIA put buyer realizes 286% same-day gains
NVDA
More NVDA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NVDA

Nvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): Analysts Expect Generative AI to Drive Further Upside
Stock Analysis & IdeasNvidia Stock (NASDAQ:NVDA): Analysts Expect Generative AI to Drive Further Upside
2d ago
NVDA
Notable open interest changes for August 10th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for August 10th
2d ago
DIS
JNJ
NVIDIA put buyer realizes 286% same-day gains
The FlyNVIDIA put buyer realizes 286% same-day gains
2d ago
NVDA
More NVDA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >