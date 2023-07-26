Morgan Stanley Defends Microsoft Stock Post Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Morgan Stanley Defends Microsoft Stock Post Earnings

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) beat expectations on both the top and bottom line in its latest quarterly readout, but that was not enough to stave off the bears who latched onto other issues and sent shares down 4% in Wednesday’s trading session.

In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 (June quarter), the tech giant delivered revenues of $56.2 billion, amounting to an 8.3% year-over-year increase and beating the Street’s call by $710 million. On the other end of the equation, the company recorded EPS of $2.69, convincingly ahead of the $2.55 expected on Wall Street.

But there were evidently bits that rankled. Cloud service Azure’s revenue showed a bit of slowdown, increasing by 26% y/y vs. the 27% growth notched in the previous quarter, and although that figure beat expectations of 25% growth, it was not to the extent some bulls were hoping for.

The company also intends to spend heavily on its AI endeavors. Moreover, the revenue guide came in below expectations. Impacted by a weak outlook for its PC business, for F1Q, the company sees revenues hitting the range between $53.8 billion to $54.8 billion. At the midpoint, that is below the $54.94 billion the analysts were looking for.

With AI pushing the narrative and Microsoft in the driver’s seat, perhaps expectations were a bit too high heading into the print. In any case, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss thinks investors might “bristle over a lack of hand-holding into FY24,” yet he is no less convinced the company remains the “long-term leader in AI.”

“While the excitement of Microsoft’s solid positioning for Generative AI was clearly palatable in management’s commentary and the expectations for ramping capex growth to support this demand, the lack of direct commentary on FY24 revenue growth left some investors wondering what they’re missing,” the 5-star analyst said. “Our view, the consternation likely proves to be much ado about nothing, as the scope of Microsoft’s forward FY24 guidance has been volatile in the past and following the management’s bread crumbs through the conference call leads to an equation of expanding share gains, accelerating revenue growth and solid EPS upside ahead.”

With an outlook like that, it should be no surprise that Weiss sides with the bulls on MSFT. His comments come with an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and a $415 price target that indicates potential for 21% share growth on the one-year time horizon. (To watch Weiss’s track record, click here)

The rest of the Street also remains in MSFT’s corner. The stock gets a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 31 Buys vs. 2 Holds and 1 Sell. At $378.47, the average target makes room for 12-month returns of 11%. (See Microsoft stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MSFT

BABA Stock Gains after Providing Support for Meta’s Llama 2 AI System
Market NewsBABA Stock Gains after Providing Support for Meta’s Llama 2 AI System
4h ago
BABA
META
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Dips on Increased AI Spending. Analysts Praise Momentum
MSFT
Microsoft Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?
MSFT
More MSFT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MSFT

BABA Stock Gains after Providing Support for Meta’s Llama 2 AI System
Market NewsBABA Stock Gains after Providing Support for Meta’s Llama 2 AI System
4h ago
BABA
META
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Dips on Increased AI Spending. Analysts Praise Momentum
Market NewsMicrosoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Dips on Increased AI Spending. Analysts Praise Momentum
5h ago
MSFT
Microsoft Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?
Earning ReleasesMicrosoft Earnings Update: Did it Beat Estimate Forecasts?
13h ago
MSFT
More MSFT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >