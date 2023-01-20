Moderna Gets Further Validation for Its mRNA Platform, Says Analyst

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
Hot
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil Stocks
Hot
Best Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Moderna Gets Further Validation for Its mRNA Platform, Says Analyst

Following the success of its Covid-19 vaccine, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is hoping to add more arsenal to its product line; going by the latest update from its pipeline, that could soon become a reality.

On Tuesday, the company announced positive data from the late-stage study of its investigational respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate. Specifically, in the Phase 3 clinical trial of mRNA-1345, the vaccine displayed an efficacy of 83.7% against RSV in older adults. 

Though direct comparisons are hard to make, on the surface, the results compare well to the RSV studies of and GSK and Pfizer, whose offerings showed efficacy rates of 83% and 67%, respectively.

Usually, this common virus only causes minor symptoms, but in elderly adults and young children, it can result in serious illness. This fall, there were a lot of cases in the United States and Europe. So far, however, no vaccine has been authorized for the prevention of RSV.

The company expects to submit the vaccine for approval in the first half of the year; Jefferies’ Michael Yee thinks that it will be approved by H2, “at the earliest.”

“This further validates the strength of the mRNA platform and allows another potential revenue stream and further opens the door for the potential for combo vaccines which no other platforms can do,” the analyst noted.

Yee believes the data has “read-through” to the doublet (flu+covid) and triple (covid+flu+rsv) combo and thinks that here MRNA could be “differentiated” vs GSK and Pfizer. In light of the data, the company also remains “bullish” on combos. The fact Pfizer’s CEO has also touted the possibility for combo vaccines with the mRNA platform and is “investigating” studies for this, shows it is not just Moderna pushing the idea. Moderna’s combo trials are presently taking place, with data anticipated sometime this year.

All told, Yee maintained a Buy rating backed by a $275 price target, suggesting the shares will see growth of ~42% in the year ahead. (To watch Yee’s track record, click here)

Amongst Yee’s colleagues, 6 join him in the bull camp with 8 others staying on the fence, all culminating in a Moderate Buy consensus view. The shares are expected to change hands for a 13% premium a year from now, considering the average target currently stands at $219.92. (See Moderna stock forecast on TipRanks)

Subscribe today to the Smart Investor newsletter and never miss a Top Analyst Pick again.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MRNA

Early notable gainers among liquid option names on January 18th
The FlyEarly notable gainers among liquid option names on January 18th
3d ago
STX
JBHT
Moderna price target raised to $208 from $191 at Chardan
MRNA
Unusually active option classes on open January 18th
PNC
RKT
More MRNA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MRNA

Early notable gainers among liquid option names on January 18th
The FlyEarly notable gainers among liquid option names on January 18th
3d ago
STX
JBHT
Moderna price target raised to $208 from $191 at Chardan
The FlyModerna price target raised to $208 from $191 at Chardan
3d ago
MRNA
Unusually active option classes on open January 18th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open January 18th
3d ago
PNC
RKT
More MRNA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >