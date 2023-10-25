Microsoft Stock: AI Tailwind Sets the Scene for Further Gains

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Microsoft Stock: AI Tailwind Sets the Scene for Further Gains
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Microsoft Stock: AI Tailwind Sets the Scene for Further Gains

Tuesday saw Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) putting any doubts about Cloud growth to rest with a strong fiscal first-quarter (September quarter) report that exceeded all expectations.

Specifically, the tech giant delivered revenues of $56.5 billion, amounting to a 12.8% year-over-year increase while coming in ahead of the Street’s call by $1.95 billion. At the other end of the spectrum, EPS of $2.99 comfortably beat the Street’s $2.65 estimate.

Productivity and Business Processes revenue reached $18.59 billion, thereby easily trumping both the consensus estimate of $18.19 billion and Microsoft’s guided range of $18 billion to $18.30 billion. Importantly, the Intelligent Cloud segment delivered revenue of $24.26 billion, a 19% year-over-year uptick and outpacing the $23.49 billion the analysts were looking for.

Tucked inside that segment, Azure revenue climbed by 29%, above the 26% expected on Wall Street. In constant currency (cc), that amounted to a 28% jump, representing an acceleration on the 27% notched in the prior quarter and ahead of the Street’s forecast of 25-26% growth.

Looking ahead, Microsoft expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to hit the range between $60.4 billion to $61.4 billion, in line with analyst expectations.

Investors reacted favorably to the report, driving shares up by 3% during Wednesday’s trading session. Evercore’s Kirk Materne attributes this response to the accelerated growth of Azure, and he anticipates that this growth trend will persist.

“While the focus now shifts to the drivers behind these results, including whether or not we are past the Azure ‘bottom’ or whether there were one-time items that resulted in the beat, we believe that the narrative gets even stronger into the rest of FY24 as some optical headwinds reverse and comps soften, and Microsoft’s position in the enterprise market continues to get stronger as customers look to consolidate spending,” the 5-star analyst wrote. “As we look out into CY24, we believe that AI will be a tailwind as Microsoft starts implementing its M365 Copilot monetization strategy, as will continued traction in Azure and the integration of ATVI into Microsoft’s gaming business.”

All told, Materne rates MSFT shares an Outperform (i.e., Buy) along with a $400 price target, indicating shares will post growth of 17% over the coming year. (To watch Materne’s track record, click here)

Materne is certainly no outlier here. 31 other analysts join him in the bull camp, while the addition of 4 Holds can’t detract from a Strong Buy consensus rating. The $401.33 average target is almost in line with Materne’s objective and set to generate one-year returns of ~18%. (See Microsoft stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/26/2023, According to Top Analysts
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/26/2023, According to Top Analysts
11h ago
CP
DLTR
Microsoft upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC
The FlyMicrosoft upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC
1d ago
MSFT
Down 20% From Highs, Is Oracle Stock (NYSE:ORCL) a Buy?
Stock Analysis & IdeasDown 20% From Highs, Is Oracle Stock (NYSE:ORCL) a Buy?
1d ago
AMZN
GOOG
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >