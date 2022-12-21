Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lands a “Perfect 10” Smart Score

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lands a “Perfect 10” Smart Score

Story Highlights

Tech giant Microsoft sports a “Perfect 10” Smart Score, implying that the stock has the potential to outperform the broader market averages over the long term.

Tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is now a part of TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list that comprises stocks with a higher potential to beat the benchmark index. Historically, shares with a “Perfect 10” Smart Score have outperformed the S&P 500 Index (SPX) by a significant margin, as indicated in the graph below.

Microsoft Deserves a “Perfect 10”

Microsoft’s diversified business model is expected to help it sail through challenging macro conditions. The company’s revenue streams include productivity and collaboration tools and services, including Office 365, Dynamics 365, and LinkedIn, its Azure cloud computing platform, and personal computing devices.

Microsoft’s Q1 FY23 (ended September 30, 2022) results topped expectations even as the company reported its slowest revenue growth in five years. Revenue grew 10.6% to $50.1 billion in Fiscal Q1, as the 20% growth in the Intelligent Cloud division’s revenue and 9% rise in Productivity and Business Processes’ revenue helped in more than offsetting the weakness in the More Personal Computing division. The More Personal Computing division was hit by lower Windows revenue from device makers.

While the weak demand for PCs and forex headwinds could continue to impact Microsoft over the near term, most analysts remain optimistic about the company’s long-term growth potential, especially in the cloud business. Under the leadership of CEO Satya Nadella, the company’s Azure platform has emerged as the second largest player in the cloud computing market, trailing only Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS (Amazon Web Services).           

Recently, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss reiterated a Buy rating on Microsoft stock with a price target of $307. Weiss believes that the strong demand in the company’s commercial businesses should drive improved growth rates in the second half of FY23. Weiss also highlighted favorable valuation and multiple revenue tailwinds heading into the second half of FY23 as the reasons for his bullish stance. Moreover, he expects Microsoft’s operating expenses to normalize in the second half of FY23.      

What is the Target Price for Microsoft Stock?

Microsoft earns the Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating based on 25 Buys and three Holds. The average MSFT stock price target suggests 21% upside potential. Shares are down nearly 28% year-to-date. Microsoft stock is trading at a forward Price/Earnings (P/E) multiple of 25.3, which is 17.7% lower than its five-year average multiple.

Final Thoughts

Microsoft deserves a “Perfect 10” Smart Score based on its solid fundamentals, diversified business model, strong leadership, and continued investments in high-growth areas.

As per TipRanks, the Hedge Fund Confidence Signal for Microsoft is Very Positive based on the activity of 163 hedge funds in the recent quarter. Overall, hedge funds increased their holdings in MSFT by 33.1 million shares last quarter.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) OpenAI Involvement May be the Tip of the Iceberg
Stock Analysis & IdeasMicrosoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) OpenAI Involvement May be the Tip of the Iceberg
1d ago
MSFT
Microsoft owning Netflix would make strategic sense, says Reuters’ Breakingviews
ATVI
MSFT
What You Missed This Week in Video Games
EA
DIS
More MSFT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) OpenAI Involvement May be the Tip of the Iceberg
Stock Analysis & IdeasMicrosoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) OpenAI Involvement May be the Tip of the Iceberg
1d ago
MSFT
Microsoft owning Netflix would make strategic sense, says Reuters’ Breakingviews
The FlyMicrosoft owning Netflix would make strategic sense, says Reuters’ Breakingviews
1d ago
ATVI
MSFT
What You Missed This Week in Video Games
The FlyWhat You Missed This Week in Video Games
1d ago
EA
DIS
More MSFT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >