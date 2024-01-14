Microsoft is Still Our Favorite AI All-Star Stock, Says Piper Sandler

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Microsoft is Still Our Favorite AI All-Star Stock, Says Piper Sandler
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Microsoft is Still Our Favorite AI All-Star Stock, Says Piper Sandler

At the close of Friday’s session, Microsoft (MSFT) was once again at the top of the market cap pile. After briefly knocking Apple off the top spot on Thursday – the first time it has done so since 2021 – the tech giant reclaimed top dog status with its $2.89 trillion market cap currently making it the world’s most valuable company.

The achievement followed in the wake of Microsoft’s AI event in San Francisco, where Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin attended several developer sessions and came away “encouraged by the momentum around the most mature AI products (GitHub Copilot and Azure AI).”

In particular, Bracelin notes that momentum is building ahead of the general availability release of GitHub Copilot Enterprise in February. The new enterprise package comes with significant improvements that Bracelin thinks easily validate its $39 per month cost (surpassing the individual pricing of GitHub Copilot at $10 per month and the business version at $19 per month). As of November 2023, the user base for GitHub Copilot has rapidly grown to over 1 million paid developers, and according to the latest data, in a show of strength, December traffic to www.github.com has accelerated on a year-over-year basis for the third month in a row.

On the other hand, Bracelin notes that commentary around M365 Copilot was “surprisingly light,” reinforcing his take that it is still in the early enterprise adoption phase and could take a while to scale.

In fact, considering the big shares price gains of the past year (57% in 2023), while MSFT now sits at the summit of the world’s most valuable companies, and remains Bracelin’s “favorite AI All-Star stock,” the analyst believes it might need “further AI proof-points and/or time to grow into the premium multiple over the next 3-6 months.” “Regardless,” Bracelin summed up, “MSFT has a first-mover advantage in AI that makes this a core growth holding.”

As such, Bracelin reiterated an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating and $455 price target, implying shares will push 17% higher over the one-year timeframe. (To watch Bracelin’s track record, click here)

Almost all on the Street agree with that take. Barring one skeptic, all of Bracelin’s colleagues to have recently chimed in with MSFT reviews – 35, in total – are also bulls, making the consensus view here a Strong Buy. At $429.15, the average target suggests shares will deliver returns of 10.5% in the months ahead. (See Microsoft stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >