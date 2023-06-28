Micron Stock Gets a Price Target Hike Ahead of Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Micron Stock Gets a Price Target Hike Ahead of Earnings

In late March, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) made known its intention to examine the products offered by Micron (NASDAQ:MU) in the Chinese market. The reason given for this action was to ensure the protection of the supply chain for vital information infrastructure. Essentially, the Chinese government was saying that the company’s products posed a threat to national security, in what was another example of ongoing tensions between the US and China.

Since then, the memory giant has given several updates outlining how much of a negative impact the CAC ruling could have. A recent 8-K filing stated that around 50% of revenue from firms headquartered in mainland China and Hong Kong, which in total represents 25% of the total revenue haul and which equates to low-double-digit (%) of company sales are now at danger of being affected.

With all this as backdrop and Micron about to report FY3Q (May) earnings on Wednesday (June 28), Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari thinks the time is right for a reassessment of his MU model.

“While the situation remains fluid — as the evolution in Micron’s estimation of the potential impact suggests — we are reducing near-term estimates to reflect what is, in our view, likely share loss for Micron in China, largely inline with the company’s current estimate of the impact from CAC’s ruling,” the 5-star analyst explained.

The result is a respective reduction of FY23/24/25 revenue estimates by 7%/18%/4%.

However, despite this headwind, it’s not all bad. On the contrary, says Hari, the outlook elsewhere remains upbeat. “our views on 1) the overall Memory cycle predicated on demand stabilization, particularly across the PC and smartphone end-markets, and disciplined supply-side actions on the part of all participants, and 2) Micron’s medium- to long-term competitive position in DRAM and NAND, remain unchanged,” Hari went on to add.

And despite the downward revision, on the back of more than 12 months of negative EPS revisions, Hari anticipates the stock will enter a “positive EPS revision cycle in 2HCY23,” driven by the trends outlined above.

In fact, these developments trump the CAC issue and result in a price target hike. The figure moves from $70 to $80, suggesting shares have room for 22% growth over the coming months. Hari’s rating stays a Buy. (To watch Hari’s track record, click here)

Elsewhere on the Street, the stock claims an additional 18 Buys, 4 Holds and 2 Sells, all for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Going by the $73.75 average target, a year from now the stock will have appreciated by 10%. (See Micron stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on MU

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Q3 Earnings Preview; Analysts Remain Bullish
Stock Analysis & IdeasMicron (NASDAQ:MU) Q3 Earnings Preview; Analysts Remain Bullish
10h ago
MU
Micron’s Annual Sustainability Report Highlights Continued Initiatives Powered by Strong Collaboration and Partnerships
MU
Micron price target raised to $80 from $75 at Evercore ISI
MU
More MU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on MU

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) Q3 Earnings Preview; Analysts Remain Bullish
Stock Analysis & IdeasMicron (NASDAQ:MU) Q3 Earnings Preview; Analysts Remain Bullish
10h ago
MU
Micron’s Annual Sustainability Report Highlights Continued Initiatives Powered by Strong Collaboration and Partnerships
Press ReleasesMicron’s Annual Sustainability Report Highlights Continued Initiatives Powered by Strong Collaboration and Partnerships
11h ago
MU
Micron price target raised to $80 from $75 at Evercore ISI
The FlyMicron price target raised to $80 from $75 at Evercore ISI
2d ago
MU
More MU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >