Micron Stock: A Strong Earnings Display Is Coming, Says Raymond James

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFs
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Micron Stock: A Strong Earnings Display Is Coming, Says Raymond James

Micron Stock: A Strong Earnings Display Is Coming, Says Raymond James

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) shares have been on a strong run since bottoming out in April amidst Trump’s tariff fiasco. Since then, the stock has gained 88% with investors appearing increasingly confident the memory giant is well-positioned to capitalize on the long-term growth in AI infrastructure and build on its strong leadership in advanced memory tech.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Looking ahead to the company’s upcoming fiscal 3Q25 readout (May quarter – slated for June 25), Raymond James analyst Srini Pajjuri expects the company will justify investors’ vote of confidence. “We expect a beat and raise driven by DRAM pricing uptick and solid HBM growth,” the analyst said.

DDR5 contract prices rose more than 6% in May, and NAND pricing is beginning to stabilize, helped by industry-wide supply cuts. While Pajjuri is calling for a 140-basis point decline in gross margins for FQ3 – mainly due to a higher consumer mix and underutilization in NAND – the analyst sees room for upside due to “better pricing.” Meanwhile, GenAI infrastructure spending remains robust, and HBM content per XPU is on course to grow between 30% and 50% this year. “As such,” Pajjuri adds, “we are comfortable with management’s $35B+ TAM projection for 2025 and fully expect MU to achieve its target share by 2HCY25 (low 20%).”

In fact, based on recent supply chain checks, Pajjuri sees a “good possibility” of additional share gains in 2026. Demand for high-density, low-power server DRAM modules and a potential memory content boost in the iPhone 17 are additional tailwinds. And while consumer-related pull-ins and tariff risks remain, he believes the current DRAM up-cycle, driven by HBM strength, is likely to extend “well into 2026.”

Micron is now shipping 12-high HBM3E at scale for GB300 systems and has begun sampling HBM4, which should help extend its leadership in HBM technology. Pajjuri estimates that 12-high configurations command roughly a 10% ASP premium, while HBM4 could see an even larger premium – between 20% and 30% – driven by its larger die size (with a trade ratio of 3.5 to 4 times) and the higher manufacturing costs of the base die at third-party foundries. The analyst currently expects around $1.5 billion in HBM revenue for the May quarter, with potential upside given “tight supply and customer ramps.”

Bottom line, Pajjuri maintained an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating on MU shares although his $120 price target implies the stock is fully valued. (To watch Pajjuri’s track record, click here)

It’s a similar story amongst Pajjuri’s colleagues. On the one hand, the stock claims a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on a mix of 17 Buys vs. 3 Holds. However, the $124.89 average target suggests the shares will stay rangebound for the time being. It will be interesting to see whether analysts update their targets or downgrade their ratings shortly. (See Micron stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.

Report an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential