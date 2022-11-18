MGNI vs. PUBM: Which AdTech Stock is Worth Buying?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

MGNI vs. PUBM: Which AdTech Stock is Worth Buying?

Story Highlights

This is not a particularly good time for AdTech companies, but their stocks are worth considering. Of course, every investor’s goal is to buy low and sell high, so this seems like an excellent time to look for the likely winners in AdTech before their stock prices recover.

AdTech stocks have struggled tremendously this year, but many of them have taken a much deeper hit than other tech stocks due to their reliance on advertising revenue. In this piece, we compared two AdTech stocks. While both Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) are off dramatically year-to-date, Magnite has seen greater volatility. It lost half its value between January and November 9, but it’s up 73% over the last month, with all of that coming after November 9. It’s an entirely different story with PubMatic, so which AdTech stock is better? A closer look at valuations tells us that PUBM may be better.

Magnite (MGNI)

Magnite touts itself as “the largest independent sell-side ad platform,” covering “every channel, every format and on your terms.” The November 9 turning point was the company’s last earnings report, but it’s difficult to see what investors found so compelling. While overall trends are positive for Magnite, the recent surge in its valuation and the strong likelihood of a recession suggest a neutral view may be appropriate, at least for now.

Magnite’s market capitalization soared past $1.4 billion after its latest earnings report. While the company did beat estimates handily, the guidance is what Wall Street has been caring about in virtually every industry. Magnite’s guidance was also ahead of expectations at the midpoint, which is surely why its stock soared.

It’s possible the sudden, guidance-driven surge may be overdone, but hedge funds are bullish on Magnite, adding 2.2 million shares in the last three months. However, insiders haven’t bought or sold any shares recently, an indication that the stock could be fairly valued after the recent surge.

Another critical problem is that Magnite is not profitable at the moment, although it was in the past. With a price/sales multiple of around 2.7x on a trailing basis, the company is trading well below AdTech bellwether Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) at a P/S ratio of around 16.5x.

While that discrepancy is leading many to argue that Magnite is dramatically undervalued, its lack of profitability should give pause, particularly at a time when Wall Street is widely punishing unprofitable companies in other industries.

Additionally, Magnite is trading at a higher P/S ratio than many profitable AdTech names, like Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) at 0.7x, Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) at 2x, and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) at 2.4 times.

What is the Price Target for MGNI stock?

Magnite has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three Buys, one Hold, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $12.25, the average price target for Magnite implies upside potential of 10.86%.

PubMatic (PUBM)

Unlike Magnite, PubMatic shares are down more than 7% over the last month, bringing their year-to-date decline to more than 50%. Wall Street is clearly unhappy with PubMatic’s guidance for only a 1% increase in revenue at the midpoint for the fourth quarter, but the company remains profitable, also unlike Magnite. A combination of factors suggests a long-term bullish view could be appropriate.

The big caveat with PubMatic is that the bull thesis for this company is going to take quite a while to play out. On the one hand, The Trade Desk looks overvalued, but on the other, PubMatic looks undervalued. It trades at a trailing P/S ratio of around 3.1x, putting it only slightly ahead of the unprofitable Magnite.

However, there’s no doubt that a recession would be bad for the AdTech space, and we’re already seeing declining revenue and earnings across the sector. As PubMatic is still profitable, it looks like one of the few potential plays in the space, but it’s ultra-risky in the near term due to the likelihood of a recession.

What is the Price Target for PUBM Stock?

PubMatic has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five Buys, one Hold, and zero Sell ratings assigned over the last three months. At $21.17, the average price target for PubMatic implies upside potential of 37.3%.

Conclusion: Neutral on MGNI, Bullish on PUBM

There’s no denying that the AdTech sector is in trouble and will remain so until fears of a recession are passed. Even The Trade Desk has been unprofitable for the last 12 months, demonstrating danger in the AdTech sector. However, it’s important to realize that this is a temporary condition, so the time to pick potential winners is now when share prices are down.

Based on valuation and profitability, PubMatic looks better than Magnite, at least for now. Magnite could recover, which is why a neutral rating looks appropriate. Meanwhile, PubMatic appears to be holding its own in a challenging time for AdTech, so a bullish view looks appropriate, although it could take quite a while for this one to play out.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on MGNI

Magnite, Horizon Media announce multi-year deal
The FlyMagnite, Horizon Media announce multi-year deal
14d ago
MGNI
Magnite Soars on Q3 Beat
MGNI
Magnite reports Q3 EPS 18c, consensus 14c
MGNI
More MGNI Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on MGNI

Magnite, Horizon Media announce multi-year deal
The FlyMagnite, Horizon Media announce multi-year deal
14d ago
MGNI
Magnite Soars on Q3 Beat
Market NewsMagnite Soars on Q3 Beat
18d ago
MGNI
Magnite reports Q3 EPS 18c, consensus 14c
The FlyMagnite reports Q3 EPS 18c, consensus 14c
19d ago
MGNI

Latest News Feed