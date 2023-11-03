tiprankstipranks
Meta Stock: Ad Revenue Growth Underappreciated, Says Morgan Stanley
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Meta Stock: Ad Revenue Growth Underappreciated, Says Morgan Stanley

It’s been an excellent year for Meta (NASDAQ:META) shares. The stock has soared by 150% in 2023 with investors applauding the execution of Mark Zuckerberg’s “year of efficiency” plan as the company’s cost-cutting endeavors appear to be bearing fruit.

The social media giant’s 2023 has also been marked by a return to growth and there have also been recent signs the ad market is in recovery mode.

In fact, looking at the prospect of ad revenue growth, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak thinks the market is “still under-appreciating META’s multi-year ad revenue durability.”

More specifically, Nowak sees 3 avenues by which ad revenue is set to increase.

First off, the analyst reckons Reels’ monetization remains at ~30% the rate of “core” (such as stories, feed and the like) and while Nowak doesn’t expect it to reach the same level, even narrowing the gap to 52% by 2025 should lead to $11.4 billion/$12.9 billion of incremental Reels ad revenue in 2024e/2025e. “We expect growth to be driven by ad load, further improvements in matching/attribution and performance-driven pricing in the auction market,” Nowak explained. “Given the ramp to date and positive advertiser trends, even this level of relative Reels monetization may prove conservative by ‘25.”

Additionally, via a combination of new advertiser adoption, new ad formats, and AI-based innovation, Nowak anticipates that burgeoning click-to-message ad growth will remain elevated. In 2024e/2025e, he sees the addition of $2.4 billion/$2.3 billion of revenue, respectively, amounting to growth of 20%/16% year-over-year.

Lastly, Nowak reminds investors that as much as the focus remains on Reels, it is still estimated that ~80%+ of META’s 2023e ad revenue will be generated from “core” stories and feed.

“As such,” he sums up, “upside here (beyond our base case 4% ’24/’25 Y/Y growth) is substantial. Indeed, every 1% change adds ~70bp to ’24e/’25e ad revenue and ~1% to annual EPS. This helps to paint the guardrails on teens ad revenue growth into ’25…and $22-$23 of ’25e EPS.”

Accordingly, Nowak remains squarely planted in the META bull camp, maintaining an Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating along with a $375 price target. There’s potential upside of 20% from current levels. (To watch Nowak’s track record, click here)

Hardly anyone on the Street has a problem with that prognosis. While one analyst remains on the sidelines, all 36 other recent reviews are positive, making the consensus view here a Strong Buy. The average target clocks in at $384.62, suggesting shares will appreciate by 23% over the coming months. (See Meta stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Meta Stock: Ad Revenue Growth Underappreciated, Says Morgan Stanley
