Meta (NASDAQ:META) on Uptrend Again; What’s Ahead?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock ScreenerNewsletter Center
Dividend Investing
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Stock ComparisonDividend CalculatorDividend Returns Comparison
ETFs
ETF CenterETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Newsletter Center
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Screener
BETA
Compare ETFs
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Meta (NASDAQ:META) on Uptrend Again; What’s Ahead?

Story Highlights

Meta Platforms returns to its growth path. The stock jumps on better-than-expected quarterly results.

After a series of quarterly sales declines, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) finally returned to its growth path. The technology company that owns top social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp witnessed growing momentum in its products and platforms, implying better days are ahead for the company. Following the Q1 results, Meta stock gained about 12% in the after-hours trade. 

Meta’s Q1 in Brief 

Meta delivered revenues of $28.65 billion in the first quarter of 2023, up about 3% year-over-year. Moreover, its top line surpassed analysts’ forecast of $27.67 billion. Meanwhile, its earnings of $2.20 per share came well ahead of the Street’s expectations of $2.02

During the Q1 conference call, Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, highlighted that the company is seeing solid engagement growth across its apps. Moreover, the company made notable progress in monetization efficiency. The ongoing improvement positions Meta to deliver solid business results.

Zuckerberg said that Reels are the key catalyst behind growing app engagement. Also, Meta is gaining share in short-form videos, which is positive, especially amid the heightened competitive environment. 

It’s important to note that Meta’s Family of Apps continues to grow. Moreover, for the first time in its history, Meta surpassed 3 billion people using at least one of its Family of Apps daily in March. 

Facebook’s engagement remains strong, with DAU (Daily Active Users) and MAU (Monthly Active Users) growing sequentially across all regions. 

Outlook Remains Strong

Thanks to the momentum in its business, Meta expects its Q2 revenue to be in the range of $29.5-$32 billion, reflecting both year-over-year and sequential growth. Furthermore, it compares favorably to the analysts’ forecast of $29.48 billion. 

What’s the Prediction for Meta Stock?  

Meta is poised to deliver solid growth in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, its cost-saving initiatives are likely to cushion its bottom line. 

Meta stock has 39 Buys, seven Hold, and three Sell recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meta stock has gained over 74% year-to-date. Meanwhile, analysts’ average price target of $236.50 implies a further upside potential of 12.94%.    

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on META

User Growth Makes Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META) a Head-Turner
Stock Analysis & IdeasUser Growth Makes Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META) a Head-Turner
10h ago
META
META Triumphs after Winning Earnings
META
Meta Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
META
More META Latest News >

More News & Analysis on META

User Growth Makes Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META) a Head-Turner
Stock Analysis & IdeasUser Growth Makes Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META) a Head-Turner
10h ago
META
META Triumphs after Winning Earnings
Market NewsMETA Triumphs after Winning Earnings
13h ago
META
Meta Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
Press ReleasesMeta Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
14h ago
META
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >