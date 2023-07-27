META, MSFT, NVDA: 3 Buzzing Reddit Stocks Analysts Love

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

META, MSFT, NVDA: 3 Buzzing Reddit Stocks Analysts Love

Story Highlights

Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia are among the buzzing stocks on Reddit. Top analysts are highly optimistic about these stocks and see further upside potential.

The Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) are among the widely-discussed stocks on the famous social media platform Reddit. While these stocks are buzzing on Reddit and have significantly gained mentions, TipRanks’ Analyst Top Stocks tool shows that analysts love these stocks.

TipRanks’ Analysts’ Top Stocks tool highlights stocks with a ‘Strong Buy’ or ‘Strong Sell’ rating consensus based on the recommendations of the best-performing analysts.

Note that TipRanks identifies the top Wall Street analysts per sector, per timeframe, and against different benchmarks. The ranking reflects an analyst’s ability to deliver high returns via recommendations. 

Against this backdrop, let’s delve deeper into these trending Reddit stocks. 

What are Expectations for META Stock?

Meta stock has appreciated quite a lot on a year-to-date basis, thanks to the momentum in its products and social platforms. Further, its focus on reducing costs and driving profitable growth impressed investors. Despite the massive increase in its stock, analysts are bullish about Meta’s prospects. 

On TipRanks, META stock has received 27 unanimous Buy recommendations from top Wall Street analysts for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average Meta stock price forecast of $347 implies 8.5% upside potential from current levels. Also, the highest 12-month price target on META is $410, which indicates an impressive 28.5% upside potential. 

Meta recently announced stronger-than-expected Q2 results. Following the Q2 earningsGoldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan increased his price target on META stock to $384 from $335 and maintained a Buy recommendation on the stock.  

With ad revenues reaccelerating and the investments in AI (artificial intelligence) increasing efficiency and providing growth opportunities ahead, Sheridan sees META stock as a solid long-term pick. 

Along with Sheridan, top analysts, including Brad Erickson of RBC Capital and Mark Shmulik of Bernstein, reiterated their Buy recommendations on META stock on July 27.

Microsoft: Are Analysts Bullish on the Stock?

With 23 Buys, one Hold, and one Sell recommendation from top Wall Street analysts, Microsoft stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. These analysts’ average MSFT price target of $391.75 implies 16.86% upside potential from current levels.

Nine analysts, including Rishi Jaluria of RBC Capital and Bradley Sills of Bank of America Securities, reiterated a Buy recommendation on MSFT stock on July 26. Further, the highest 12-month price target on MSFT is $425, which implies an impressive ~27% upside potential. This was given by Citi analyst Tyler Radke and Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow on July 25. 

Microsoft stock has gained over 40% so far this year. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan remained upbeat about MSFT stock and reiterated a Buy rating on July 21. The analyst expects Microsoft to benefit from the strength of its cloud offering (encompassing Azure and Office). Further, the analyst sees MSFT as well-positioned to capitalize on secular tailwinds, including digital transformation and generative AI.

Is NVDA Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

Shares of the chip company Nvidia skyrocketed this year thanks to the advancements in generative AI and its dominant positioning in the AI space. Despite the massive growth in its share price, the stock has received 27 Buys and two Hold recommendations from top Wall Street analysts. The average NVDA price target of $502.86 from these analysts implies 7.6% upside potential.

Further, the highest price target of $600 represents 28.5% upside potential from current levels.

Mizuho securities analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy recommendation on NVDA stock on July 24. The analyst increased the price target to $530 from $400. 

Rakesh expects the addressable market for AI unit servers to expand by 10 times over the next five years. Moreover, Nvidia, the dominant AI player, remains well-positioned to capitalize on this significant growth opportunity.

The Bottom Line

META, MSFT, and NVDA stocks are trending on Reddit and appear attractive long-term bets, owing to the strong secular sector trends, their solid competitive positioning, and their Strong Buy consensus ratings from top Wall Street analysts. 

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on META

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Jumps as Analysts Praise Q2 Results
Market NewsMeta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Jumps as Analysts Praise Q2 Results
27m ago
META
VTI ETF’s Simple but Powerful Strategy is a Long-Term Winner
V
MA
META Stock Surges after Strong Q2 Results and Guidance
META
More META Latest News >

More News & Analysis on META

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Jumps as Analysts Praise Q2 Results
Market NewsMeta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Jumps as Analysts Praise Q2 Results
27m ago
META
VTI ETF’s Simple but Powerful Strategy is a Long-Term Winner
Stock Analysis & IdeasVTI ETF’s Simple but Powerful Strategy is a Long-Term Winner
15h ago
V
MA
META Stock Surges after Strong Q2 Results and Guidance
Market NewsMETA Stock Surges after Strong Q2 Results and Guidance
19h ago
META
More META Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >