Meta Apes: Combining Web2 and Web3 Elements with Play-to-Earn

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Meta Apes: Combining Web2 and Web3 Elements with Play-to-Earn

Story Highlights

Modeled after the popular game Age of Apes, Meta Apes is building atop Ankr’s development infrastructure and Binance’s Application Sidechain to deliver an engaging gaming experience.

In this article:

Play-to-earn gaming continues to attract investment and attention as the ecosystem’s expansionary momentum accelerates. Yet, while there are hundreds of play-to-earn (P2E) games, only a handful cater to the ever-expanding community of mobile gamers. Additionally, most P2E games focus more on the “earn” aspect and less on the “game” elements. 

To address this reality and invite players to a balanced experience of both Web2 and Web3 features, Meta Apes has launched its free-to-play, play-to-earn massively multiplayer online (MMO) strategy game. Launched May 31, 2022, Meta Apes is designed to offer a mobile-first experience.

Per the Meta Apes team, it is the first P2E game to go live on the BNB Application Sidechain (Binance’s BNB smart chain ecosystem). The game is currently available on the Google Play Store and is due for release for iOS devices shortly.

For the unfamiliar, BSC Application Sidechain (BAS) is a developer-focused infrastructure that supports large-scale BNB Chain-based decentralized applications (dApps), including games. It offers fast throughput and low or zero transaction costs. With this infrastructure, anyone can create and operate their own blockchain as an internal revenue system for many users while staying connected to the BNB Chain. 

At the same time, Meta Apes employs Ankr’s gaming software development kit (SDK) to combine the features offered by Web2 games with the Web3 features supported by the BSC Application Sidechain. Ankr is among the few projects that have been a part of the development and testing of the BNB Application Sidechain (BAS) since its early stages.

This unique combination of resources allows Meta Apes to run parallel to the BNB Chain mainnet without compromising on gameplay, speed, and accessibility. 

Moreover, Ankr’s Web3 Gaming SDK provides Meta Apes with many features needed to offer an engaging gaming experience. These include the necessary Web3 infrastructure, NFT marketplaces, multichain wallet integrations, crypto payment gateways, and other blockchain-powered in-game mechanisms.

The Meta Apes team notes that it took them only about a month to transition Meta Apes from a Web2 game to a full-fledged Web3 game using Ankr’s Web3 Gaming SDK.

Meta Apes’ gameplay is based in a post-apocalyptic world ruled by Apes where humans no longer exist. Each player must work in conjunction with their “gang” to become the strongest “clan” within the game. In terms of P2E functionality, Meta Apes includes in-game currencies, such as $SHELL and $BANANA, and a wide range of NFT characters.

All in-game data will be stored on the blockchain instead of centralized servers, thereby granting players digital ownership over their in-game assets alongside the option to buy, sell, and trade NFTs seamlessly.

Commentary from Meta Apes’ Business Lead

Meta Apes Business Lead Taylor Shim explains, “Meta Apes was born out of this idea of creating a community-oriented game that offers both audiences something valuable – 1) an opportunity for the traditional gamers to earn & truly own their in-game assets and 2) a much more interactive and enjoyable experience to the blockchain gamers who are primarily looking to earn.”

She concludes, “Building on an application-focused sidechain helps us avoid a lot of the common issues seen in blockchain gaming like network congestion and giving us a lot more flexibility in terms of game design & tokenomics.”

Read full Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Li Auto’s May Deliveries Up By 165%
LI
Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Criticizes Wells Fargo’s Risk Management
WFC
Is Rush Street’s Top Shareholder Unsure about Its Success?
RSI
Sono Motors Teams Up with Reefer on Solar Trailers; Street Sees 266% Upside
SEV
What Does the Flywire Insider Sell Indicate for the Stock?
FLYW
Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI
Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Email Making Rounds on Twitter
TSLA
GSK to Boost Its Vaccines Roster Through Acquisition
GB:GSK

Latest News Feed

Li Auto’s May Deliveries Up By 165%
LI
Why Did ChargePoint Stock Decline on Tuesday?
CHPT
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Criticizes Wells Fargo’s Risk Management
WFC
Is Rush Street’s Top Shareholder Unsure about Its Success?
RSI
Sono Motors Teams Up with Reefer on Solar Trailers; Street Sees 266% Upside
SEV
What Does the Flywire Insider Sell Indicate for the Stock?
FLYW
Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI
Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Email Making Rounds on Twitter
TSLA
GSK to Boost Its Vaccines Roster Through Acquisition
GB:GSK