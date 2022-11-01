MELI, HUBS: These Stocks are Strong Buys, According to Analysts

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

MELI, HUBS: These Stocks are Strong Buys, According to Analysts

Story Highlights

Mercadolibre and HubSpot are two stocks that analysts are recommending as great long-term investments to be made in 2022’s great bear market.

This Halloween, inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical issues, and other economic disruptions are spooking investors. At times like these, it can be a great idea to take cues from analysts’ opinions and make informed investment decisions. In the last 24 hours, Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) have made their way to the top of the list of Wall Street analysts’ favorite stocks.

Mercadolibre (MELI)

Latin-American e-commerce and payments platform Mercadolibre is riding on the back of robust product and credit portfolios.

The company’s USP lies in its services that have been designed to take advantage of synergies among them. MercadoLibre Marketplace, a fully automated, user-friendly online commerce service, enables businesses as well as individuals to buy and sell online in both fixed-price and auction-based formats. MercadoPago works as a complementary service, providing an integrated online payments solution that allows for smooth checkout and easy money transfers through the website or MercadoPago App. There’s also MercadoCredito, designed for qualified merchants to take loans.

Further, MercadoLibre Classifieds Service, which was developed to improve the company’s non-marketplace unit, is an online classified listing service for the transaction of vessels, aircraft, motor vehicles, and real estate services in all addressable countries. This service has emerged as a significant source of traffic to the website. In the third quarter of 2022, the company clocked in a 3.42% quarter-over-quarter growth in unique visitors to its website, according to the TipRanks website traffic tool.

The company’s competitive pricing structure and ongoing investments to improve its payments and logistics are boding well. Although this is putting pressure on margins now, especially when costs have increased, this creates a solid runway for growth over the years in the American, Latin American, and Canadian consumer markets.

Is MELI Stock a Buy or Sell?

Mercadolibre stock is a Strong Buy on Wall Street, based on Buy ratings from eight analysts and a Sell rating from one. The average price target for MELI stock is $1256.11, indicating upside potential of 39.3%.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot is a well-known innovative online inbound marketing platform provider for CRM experts, SEO optimizers, content managers, and social media marketers. The company provides an end-to-end solution, making it an attractive SaaS (software-as-a-service) offering, catching up quickly to market leaders with similar products like Salesforce (NASDAQ:CRM).

HubSpot generally targets mid-sized businesses with fewer than 2,000 employees. This market is relatively underpenetrated, presenting a significant opportunity for HubSpot to expand its base. A recent IDC White Paper report calculated a remarkable revenue opportunity for HubSpot’s ecosystem. The firm expects HubSpot TAM (total addressable market) to grow from $7.4 billion in 2021 to $17.9 billion in 2025.

Is HUBS a Good Stock to Buy?

On October 31, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin cut the price target on HubSpot to $475 from $500 to reflect the difficult economic backdrop and currency exchange headwinds. However, the analyst reiterated his Buy rating on the shares. HUBS stock price has more than halved so far this year, leading Turrin to believe that the negativity around the company is exaggerated.

Turning to Wall Street, analysts are bullish on HubSpot stock, with a Strong Buy rating based on 19 Buys and two Holds. The average price target of $411.20 indicates that HUBS stock can rise 39.7% over the next 12 months.

Final Thoughts

Mercadolibre and HubSpot have carved a solid path ahead of them, which should keep them safe from this year’s storms, making them recent picks on Wall Street.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on HUBS

‘S&P 500 Could See More Relief’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
Stock Analysis & Ideas‘S&P 500 Could See More Relief’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
4d ago
BRDG
HUBS
HubSpot price target lowered to $400 from $450 at Jefferies
HUBS
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
HD
CLX
More HUBS Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on HUBS

‘S&P 500 Could See More Relief’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
Stock Analysis & Ideas‘S&P 500 Could See More Relief’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy
4d ago
BRDG
HUBS
HubSpot price target lowered to $400 from $450 at Jefferies
The FlyHubSpot price target lowered to $400 from $450 at Jefferies
7d ago
HUBS
Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The FlyBuy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
9d ago
HD
CLX
More HUBS Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >