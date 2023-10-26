Medical Properties Stock (NYSE:MPW): This Turnaround REIT is Hard to Beat

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Medical Properties Stock (NYSE:MPW): This Turnaround REIT is Hard to Beat
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Medical Properties Stock (NYSE:MPW): This Turnaround REIT is Hard to Beat

Story Highlights

Medical Properties Trust isn’t generally loved by Wall Street’s experts, but don’t cast this real estate company aside. Look deeper, and you’ll find that Medical Properties Trust is getting leaner and more competitive, so MPW stock could soon take the short sellers by surprise.

2023 has been a tough year for real estate investment trusts (REITs). However, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is a REIT with turnaround potential. I am bullish on MPW stock because Medical Properties Trust seems undervalued and is taking proactive measures to slim down its real estate holdings.

Medical Properties Trust is headquartered in Alabama and holds a large real estate portfolio of hospitals. Thus, Medical Properties Trust is somewhat involved in the healthcare sector, but it’s a REIT first and foremost.

Sure, REITs tend to pay decent dividends, and Medical Properties Trust is no exception, declaring a $0.15 per share dividend this quarter (an annualized yield of over 11%). Yet, I wouldn’t want anybody to buy MPW stock just for the dividend distributions. It’s important to believe in the company, and Medical Properties Trust has comeback potential even during these challenging times.

A Harsh Price-Target Cut for Medical Properties Trust

For various reasons, REITs aren’t favored by analysts and investors in 2023. To a certain extent, the pessimism is understandable. After all, it’s tough to operate a real estate business when interest rates are high.

Still, the pessimism may be overstated. As we’ll discuss momentarily, analysts are generally lukewarm about MPW stock’s future prospects. Just to give you an example, Exane BNP Paribas analyst Nate Crossett initiated his coverage of Medical Properties Trust with a Neutral rating and price target of $5.50. That’s not extremely negative, but it’s also not an enthusiastic endorsement.

Much harsher was Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Connor Siversky’s downgrade of Medical Properties Trust stock from Equal Weight to Underweight. Siversky also deeply cut his price target on the shares from $7 to just $4.

Siversky pointed out that Medical Properties Trust has over $5 billion in debt expiring through the end of 2026. This, the analyst contends, implies a need for Medical Properties Trust to engage in large-scale asset sales as a source of funds.

I certainly concur that selling some of the company’s real estate holdings would help Medical Properties Trust pay off its debt. Is Medical Properties Trust actually doing this? That’s the billion-dollar question, which we’ll get to in a moment.

First, however, I just wanted to point out that MPW stock Medical Properties Trust has much lower trailing 12-month price-to-book (P/B) and price-to-sales (P/S) ratios than the sector medians (even after taking today’s share-price surge into account). Plus, Medical Properties Trust shares are so far below their 2021 peak price that all of the market’s pessimism may have already been baked into the stock, and then some.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Gets an Earnings Boost

For today, at least, the short sellers are on the run as Medical Properties Trust stock is up by double digits. What’s going on, exactly?

As it turns out, Medical Properties Trust just published its third-quarter 2023 results. CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. touted his company’s “capital allocation strategy,” which, among other objectives, is intended to “increase liquidity” and “effectively address” Medical Properties Trust’s “debt maturities.”

That’s a fancy way to say that Medical Properties Trust is shoring up its capital position by selling some properties. For example, Medical Properties Trust sold its four remaining Australian facilities to HMC Capital for approximately A$470 million (Australian dollars) or $305 million (U.S. dollars).

That’s just one of the company’s property sales. In July, Medical Properties Trust sold three hospitals to Prime Healthcare for roughly $100 million. Moreover, the company agreed “in principle to sell seven facilities back to a tenant comprising approximately 1% of MPT’s total assets in the first half of 2024.”

Could a slimmer and better-capitalized Medical Properties Trust be better positioned to serve its shareholders? I’d say the answer is yes, as Medical Properties Trust delivered decent results for 2023’s third quarter.

Specifically, Medical Properties Trust reported net income of $0.19 per diluted share, which was in line with what Wall Street expected. Additionally, the company announced third-quarter normalized funds from operations (NFFO, another bottom-line financial metric for REITs) of $0.38 per diluted share. That result beat the consensus estimate of $0.35 per share.

Is MPW Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, MPW comes in as a Hold based on three Buys, three Holds, and four Sell ratings assigned by analysts in the past three months. In other words, the general sentiment is lukewarm at best. Furthermore, the average Medical Properties Trust stock price target is $7.83, implying 52.9% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider MPW Stock?

You don’t have to wait for analysts or other investors to give their blessing to Medical Properties Trust. The company’s quarterly bottom-line results were as good as expected, and Medical Properties Trust is slimming down to improve its capital position.

So, don’t dismiss Medical Properties Trust just because REITs are under pressure in 2023. MPW stock deserves your consideration whether you’re a dividend collector, a value hunter, or just a believer in Medical Properties Trust’s compelling turnaround story.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Surges on Improved Guidance
Market NewsMedical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Surges on Improved Guidance
4h ago
MPW
Unusually active option classes on open October 26th
The FlyUnusually active option classes on open October 26th
6h ago
F
AG
Medical Properties downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
The FlyMedical Properties downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
10d ago
MPW
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >