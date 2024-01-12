Marathon Digital Stock (NASDAQ:MARA): Don’t Be a Victim of “Sell the News”

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Personal Finance CenterMortgagesLoansInvesting & RetirementSpending & Savings
Calculators
401k Retirement CalculatorMortgage Calculator
Popular
Compound Interest CalculatorDollar Cost Averaging
New
Student Loan CalculatorAuto Loan Calculator
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Marathon Digital Stock (NASDAQ:MARA): Don’t Be a Victim of “Sell the News”
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Marathon Digital Stock (NASDAQ:MARA): Don’t Be a Victim of “Sell the News”

Story Highlights

After a jaw-dropping rally in 2023, Marathon Digital Holdings stock seemed like it was destined to continue higher. Yet, eventually, the other shoe would drop, and now, MARA stock may be headed for a crash landing.

Buy the rumor; sell the news. You’ve probably heard that old saying before, and maybe you’ve fallen victim to a sell-off that typically occurs after a rumor-based hype phase passes. Today, a similar event occurred with Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock. In hindsight, it feels like stock traders should have seen this coming. This may just be the beginning of a much deeper drawdown, so I am bearish on MARA stock.

I’m actually bullish on crypto and Bitcoin (BTC-USD) for the long term. Bitcoin hasn’t even reached its all-time high yet, so there may be more room to run in the next year or two.

This doesn’t mean you have to buy every Bitcoin mining stock right now. As we’ll discover, Marathon Digital Holdings is a highly-active cryptocurrency miner, so that’s part of the bullish argument for MARA stock. Nevertheless, after an eyebrow-raising hype phase in crypto-related assets, it’s time for stock traders to take a sobering look at Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital and the Crypto Event of the Year

If a rising tide lifts all boats, then 2023’s rising tide of crypto hype definitely lifted Marathon Digital Holdings stock. If you can believe it, MARA stock catapulted from $4 to $24 dollars last year.

This share price performance certainly wasn’t based on Marathon Digital’s earnings growth. In fact, the company is unprofitable and doesn’t have a good track record of quarterly EPS beats.

Could MARA stock’s stunning rally be due to Marathon Digital’s aggressive Bitcoin mining pace? I’ll admit that the company has kept up a fast production pace, having mined 12,852 Bitcoins last year. Furthermore, Marathon Digital Holdings CEO Fred Thiel expects the company to “target 30% growth in energized hash rate in 2024” and “reach 50 exahashes in the next 18 to 24 months.”

That’s ambitious, but it hardly justifies last year’s moonshot in MARA stock. The reality of the situation is that Bitcoin’s rising tide lifted all crypto-stock boats in 2023 as the media chatter got louder about an anticipated spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

It’s no exaggeration to call this the biggest cryptocurrency market event of the year and maybe even the decade. For years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) refused to approve any applications for a spot Bitcoin ETF. A couple of days ago, there was a hack and a false alarm, but the SEC still hadn’t approved a Bitcoin ETF.

Finally, the SEC announced yesterday that it had approved the launch of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs. It’s a big deal because now, a slew of pension plans, retirement accounts, and institutional funds can more easily (albeit indirectly) invest money in Bitcoin.

MARA Stock Pops and Drops

Today’s initial reaction from the financial markets was positive, as you might have expected. After all, this is a historic event. Yet, oftentimes, the first move is the wrong one, and this concept seems to have applied to MARA stock today.

Marathon Digital Holdings stock closed yesterday at $25.62 and quickly gapped up this morning to a peak of $29.18. That pop was short-lived, though, as the stock dropped to $22 and change, finishing the day 12.6% lower.

This isn’t exactly an instance of “Buy the rumor; sell the news.” It’s more like, “Buy the rumor; sell the fact.” Day after day, rumors had swirled in 2023 and early 2024 about the SEC’s inevitable Bitcoin-ETF approval – the timing of it, how many ETFs would be approved, and so on.

These topics reached the front pages of the financial media, and there was no shortage of chatter on social media. Bitcoin jumped to more than $46,000, and the percentage gain in MARA stock far outpaced Bitcoin’s gain during this time.

That’s the problem, though. Marathon Digital Holdings stock got ahead of itself, especially compared to Bitcoin’s rise. Besides, the market is highly efficient and already priced in the anticipated Bitcoin ETF approvals; that’s the “buy the rumor” phase in action.

Now, it appears that the “sell the fact” phase has commenced. It could easily accelerate since retail traders’ stop-loss sell orders are probably being triggered. Moreover, MARA stock is particularly vulnerable since it recently went parabolic.

Is MARA Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

On TipRanks, MARA comes in as a Hold based on two Buys, three Holds, and one Sell rating assigned by analysts in the past three months. The average Marathon Digital Holdings price target is $14.58, implying 34.9% upside potential.

If you’re wondering which analyst you should follow if you want to buy and sell MARA stock, the most profitable analyst covering the stock (on a one-year timeframe) is Kevin Dede of H.C. Wainwright, with an average return of 100.67% per rating and a 53% success rate. Click on the image below to learn more.

Conclusion: Should You Consider MARA Stock?

Frankly, Marathon Digital Holdings stock is too hot to handle right now. It’s volatile and could jump or dump from here.   

Plus, while Marathon Digital is an active and ambitious crypto miner, last year’s rally in MARA stock had little to do with the company’s actual value. Therefore, I anticipate more volatility and share price losses, and I’m definitely not considering a position in Marathon Digital Holdings.

Disclosure

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >