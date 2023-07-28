Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA): Will Q2 Earnings Drive the Stock Higher?

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA): Will Q2 Earnings Drive the Stock Higher?

Story Highlights

Shares of crypto miner Marathon Digital have witnessed a solid rally so far this year. However, the upside from current levels could be limited.

Shares of crypto miner Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) have rallied by a massive 367% year-to-date, driven by the rebound in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) this year. The company is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results on August 8, 2023. Ahead of the results, Wall Street’s average price target does not indicate much upside from current levels, as the optimism surrounding the crypto miner already seems to be priced into the stock.      

Recent BTC Production and Q2 Expectations

Aside from the rise in Bitcoin on a year-to-date basis, MARA and other crypto stocks have also gained from the growing interest in launching a Bitcoin spot ETF, with several firms, including Blackrock (BLK) and Invesco, filing applications. The approval of Bitcoin ETFs is expected to boost BTC’s liquidity, benefiting Bitcoin miner Marathon.  

Coming to recent performance, Marathon produced 979 Bitcoin in June, reflecting a 599% year-over-year growth but down 21% from May. The company blamed the sequential decline on weather-related curtailment in Texas and a huge drop in transaction fees.

On the positive side, the company increased its operational hash rate by 16% on a month-over-month basis to 17.7 exahashes per second in June. The company seems to be on track to achieve its target hash rate of 23 exahashes per second this year.  

Marathon is scheduled to announce its Q2 2023 results on August 8. Analysts expect the company’s loss per share to reduce considerably to $0.03 from a loss per share of $1.75 in the prior-year quarter.

In the first quarter of 2023, Marathon’s sales declined slightly to $51.1 million from $51.7 million in the prior-year quarter, as higher Bitcoin production was offset by a decline in Bitcoin prices. However, the company’s net loss per share reduced to $0.05 from $0.12 in the prior-year quarter due to the realized gain on the sale of digital assets and favorable variances related to the impairment of digital assets. Marathon fared better than analysts’ consensus estimate of a loss per share of $0.09.      

Is Marathon Digital a Good Stock to Buy?

Last week, Compass Point analyst Chase White increased his price target for Marathon Digital to $21 from $13.50 and reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. White updated his estimates for the second quarter to reflect his updated Bitcoin price and global hash rate forecasts following Q2 production reports by Marathon and other Bitcoin miners in his coverage.

Wall Street’s Moderate Buy rating on the stock is based on two Buys and one Hold. Following the stellar jump in the stock so far in 2023, the average price target of $16.33 implies a modest 2.3% upside potential.  

Conclusion

Wall Street seems cautiously optimistic about MARA stock following a solid jump on a year-to-date basis. The growing regulatory crackdown on the crypto market and volatility related to Bitcoin are among the two risks that should be considered before investing in crypto stocks.

Meanwhile, Marathon Digital continues to enhance its hash rate. Further, the company is optimistic about its new joint venture in Abu Dhabi. Hashing at the joint venture commenced recently and the company continues to expect the full 7.0 exahashes of this entity to be online before the end of this year.   

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on BLK

BlackRock, Jio Financial Services to form JV for asset management in India
The FlyBlackRock, Jio Financial Services to form JV for asset management in India
2d ago
BLK
BlackRock® Canada Announces Final July Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
BLK
Spot Bitcoin ETF in Sight: SEC Accepts Six Applications
BLK
COIN
More BLK Latest News >

More News & Analysis on BLK

BlackRock, Jio Financial Services to form JV for asset management in India
The FlyBlackRock, Jio Financial Services to form JV for asset management in India
2d ago
BLK
BlackRock® Canada Announces Final July Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
Press ReleasesBlackRock® Canada Announces Final July Cash Distributions for the iShares® Premium Money Market ETF
3d ago
BLK
Market NewsSpot Bitcoin ETF in Sight: SEC Accepts Six Applications
8d ago
BLK
COIN
More BLK Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >