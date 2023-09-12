Many Worries Weigh on PayPal Stock, but It’s a ‘Buy,’ Says Deutsche Bank

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Many Worries Weigh on PayPal Stock, but It’s a ‘Buy,’ Says Deutsche Bank
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Many Worries Weigh on PayPal Stock, but It’s a ‘Buy,’ Says Deutsche Bank

Things have not gone too well for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) recently. In a year when tech stocks have shined, the shares have declined by 17%, continuing a slide that began back midway through 2021.

The depressed share price is a reflection of real-world woes with the business showing delectation in the post-Covid landscape as revenue growth and new active accounts adds have declined.

The company has also had to contend with finding a new CEO after Dan Schulman announced in February that he will be leaving the post he has held since 2014. C-suite shuffles often cause unrest amongst investors but as the company announced last month that Intuit exec Alex Chriss will become the new CEO on September 27, Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane thinks attention can now “return to the multiple areas of PYPL’s business that need a course correction in order to get the stock to work again.”

As PayPal is facing headwinds not only from the rapid growth of low-margin unbranded volumes, but also from pricing pressure in the core Branded business, chief amongst those priorities, says Keane, will be reversing the drop in transaction take rates.

“We believe that ‘net transaction take rate’ (i.e., transaction revenues less transaction expense, normalized for hedges and merchant contractual compensation, over TPV) is the most representative metric of PYPL’s overall pricing power and has fallen precipitously over the past few years with a -12% Y/Y contraction to 0.79% in 2Q23,” Keane explained.

In fact, the result of the material decline in net take rate has been 6 straight quarters of negative growth in PayPal’s core transaction-based business.

Moreover, even as the company has reaped the benefit of better-than-anticipated eCommerce trends so far this year, the prospect of further market share loss is real and the new CEO will need to “find a way to stem these losses without conceding further on net take rates.”

So, what does it all mean for investors? Bottom-line, Keane must believe PYPL has what it takes to get back on track; his rating remains a Buy while his $80 price target suggests shares will generate returns of 29% over the one-year timeframe. (To watch Keane’s track record, click here)

Overall, PayPal has no fewer than 30 recent analyst reviews on file. These break down 20 to 10 favoring the Buys over Holds, supporting the Moderate Buy consensus rating. The shares are selling for $63.32 and their $87.64 average price target suggests ~38% upside potential for the coming year. (See PayPal stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

SoFi Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI): Conquering Fintech Turmoil
Stock Analysis & IdeasSoFi Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI): Conquering Fintech Turmoil
1d ago
SQ
PYPL
AMZN, V, MA: 3 Payment Plays Set to Outperform
Stock Analysis & IdeasAMZN, V, MA: 3 Payment Plays Set to Outperform
2d ago
V
MA
PayPal USD now available on Venmo
The FlyPayPal USD now available on Venmo
2d ago
PYPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >