Lululemon Stock (NASDAQ:LULU) Alert: Options Traders May be Pricing in Risk

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Lululemon Stock (NASDAQ:LULU) Alert: Options Traders May be Pricing in Risk
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Lululemon Stock (NASDAQ:LULU) Alert: Options Traders May be Pricing in Risk

Story Highlights

From the onset of COVID-19 to near the tail end of 2021, Lululemon profited handsomely. However, with brewing pressures impacting consumer discretionary sentiment, LULU stock seems risky, especially with options traders seemingly hedging their bets.

Back when the COVID-19 crisis temporarily capsized the global economy, the definition of office attire shifted dramatically, benefiting athletic leisurewear specialist Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU). However, both economic and social circumstances have pivoted away from favoring the apparel retailer. Adding to the woes, institutional investors may be signaling the risk of future downside. Therefore, I am bearish on LULU stock.

The Unpleasant Backdrop for LULU Stock

Back in December 2020, an op-ed from The Washington Post noted that the U.S. workforce was having its “pajama moment.” Naturally, this framework benefited Lululemon. Formal office attire was out. Casual wear was in. However, shifting circumstances no longer decisively favor LULU stock, posing anxieties for shareholders.

For one thing, major corporations appear to have had enough with the aforementioned pajama moment. Now, they want – no, demand – their workers to return to the suit-and-tie moment. For example, TipRanks contributor Steve Anderson pointed out that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued an ultimatum regarding its return-to-office mandate. Other companies could follow suit.

Moreover, and just as pertinent for LULU stock, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that inflation remains too high. Therefore, it’s not out of the question for the central bank to issue more rate hikes. Of course, higher borrowing costs stymie business growth. Subsequently, such a hawkish framework could force mass layoffs, and the threat of such could cause workers to obey return-to-office directives.

Fundamentally, that would be a negative double whammy for LULU stock — lose to competitors selling professional attire and also lose to monetary policy.

To be sure, most analysts remain generally optimistic about LULU stock. Still, the most recent assessment comes from Bernstein’s Aneesha Sherman, who pegged Lululemon as a Hold. Also, the expert’s price target landed at $366, implying 5.7% downside potential.

Unfortunately, that might not be the only source of rough news for LULU stock. Indeed, options traders don’t seem very confident.

Smart Money Seemingly Anticipates Downside for Lululemon

While analyzing the options market (where the smart money often plies its trade) isn’t a foolproof trading strategy, it’s a valuable practice, nonetheless. Basically, professional traders – or better yet, institutional investors – have resources and information that regular retail investors do not. However, deciphering the options arena helps to even the playing field.

For LULU stock, one of the biggest concerns is that following the expiration of the $420 calls on October 20, 2023, the options flow screener I use (which looks for big block trades likely made by institutions) presently shows no major bullish activity in 2024 and early 2025. Instead, the only significant transactions feature negative sentiment.

Specifically, traders bought $300 puts with an expiration date of June 21, 2024, and bought $280 puts with an expiration of January 17, 2025.

More importantly, the volatility smile – or the implied volatility (IV) of options plotted at various strike prices – for LULU stock presents a concerning profile. Basically, IV is relatively muted at the strike prices closest to the open market price and beyond. In sharp contrast, IV spikes higher in the strike prices much below the open market price.

Technically, this setup suggests that options traders are hedging their bets against tail risk (basically, a black swan event). If so, that doesn’t bode well for LULU stock.

Financials Present a Contrasting View

Despite some worrying signals for LULU stock, it would be unfair to characterize the underlying apparel retailer as wholly troubled. Indeed, as TipRanks contributor Nikolaos Sismanis pointed out, Lululemon posted a top-and-bottom-line beat for its second-quarter earnings report, part of the reason why Sismanis is bullish on LULU.

Looking at the financial performance, it’s not an unreasonable assessment. For example, Lululemon saw significant growth in its international business, thanks in large part to China. Also, Sismanis mentioned that Lululemon benefits from superior economies of scale because of its business expansion initiatives.

While not disputing this framework, a fundamental challenge is that social trends for attire may shift (i.e. back to work). Also, the rumblings in the derivatives market imply that professional traders don’t share the same optimism for LULU stock.

Is LULU Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, LULU stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys, three Holds, and one Sell rating. The average LULU stock price target is $439.68, implying 15.4% upside potential.

The Takeaway: Caution is Key for LULU Stock

Although Lululemon continues to perform impressively, the major headwind it faces is a shifting consumer economy. Whether from a return to the office or a decline in the economy (or both), the athletic apparel retailer may not be able to depend on prior upside catalysts. With the smart money seemingly hedging their bets, investors, at the very least, should approach LULU stock with skepticism.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

FTC Lawsuit May Hit Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Tuesday
Market NewsFTC Lawsuit May Hit Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Tuesday
21h ago
AMZN
NFLX
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Introduce Ads on Prime Video
Market NewsAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Introduce Ads on Prime Video
1d ago
AMZN
Notable open interest changes for September 22nd
The FlyNotable open interest changes for September 22nd
1d ago
AMD
AAPL
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >