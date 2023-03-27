Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) Earnings Preview: Will Sales Go Up in Q4?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
ETF CenterSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
ChatGPT StocksValue StocksAirline StocksAI StocksOil StocksBank StocksFAANG StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
ETF Center
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
Airline Stocks
AI Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
ETF News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) Earnings Preview: Will Sales Go Up in Q4?

Story Highlights

Lululemon is scheduled to announce its fourth-quarter financials on March 28. The company’s website traffic trend reflects a positive picture for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter results after the market closes on March 28. The athleisure maker witnessed a strong holiday shopping season, which might have supported its top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, higher freight and raw material costs during the quarter are likely to have impacted the bottom-line growth of the company.

The Street expects Lululemon to post earnings of $4.26 in Q4, higher than the prior-year quarter figure of $3.37. Meanwhile, analysts expect the company to report net revenue of $2.7 billion, up 26.8% from the same quarter last year.

Additionally, the company updated its guidance in January. It increased its Q4 revenue forecast to between $2.66 billion and $2.7 billion, representing a 25% to 27% increase from the prior year. Also, the company expects Q4 gross margin to decline by 90 to 110 basis points versus its prior expectation of an increase between 10 and 20 basis points.

Website Traffic Depicts Growth

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool offers insight into Lululemon’s fourth-quarter performance. According to the tool, LULU’s website traffic registered a 19.3% year-over-year rise in global visits during the quarter.

The increase in monthly visits could indicate that demand for the company’s products remained strong during the quarter.

Is LULU a Good Stock to Buy?

Ahead of the quarterly results, Citi analyst Paul Lejuez reiterated a Hold rating with a price target of $350 on the stock, implying an upside potential of 12.8% at current levels. The analyst predicts that the stock will increase after the release of Q4 earnings. Lejuez is confident about China’s growth prospects and thinks the company will provide better-than-anticipated guidance.

Overall, Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about LULU stock. Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 17 Buys, two Holds, and three Sells. The average price target of $370.05 implies 18.1% upside potential from current levels.

Ending Thoughts

Lululemon’s efforts to introduce new products and increase brand awareness may continue to foster expansion. Additionally, the company’s goal to keep growing internationally could boost top-line revenue.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsLululemon Athletica (LULU) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
1d ago
LULU
Analyst Expects LULU to Deliver Better-than-Expected Guidance Post Q4 Earnings
LULU
Lululemon price target lowered to $470 from $488 at TD Cowen
LULU
More LULU Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
Pre-EarningsLululemon Athletica (LULU) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet
1d ago
LULU
Analyst Expects LULU to Deliver Better-than-Expected Guidance Post Q4 Earnings
Market NewsAnalyst Expects LULU to Deliver Better-than-Expected Guidance Post Q4 Earnings
3d ago
LULU
Lululemon price target lowered to $470 from $488 at TD Cowen
The FlyLululemon price target lowered to $470 from $488 at TD Cowen
3d ago
LULU
More LULU Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >