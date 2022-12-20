Lucid Stock (NASDAQ:LCID): Dare to Believe in EVs in 2023

Were the perma-bears right all along about Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)? They certainly proved their point in 2022, a bruising year for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers and for Lucid, in particular. Still, I am bullish on Lucid Group stock because the company is rapidly expanding its presence and proactively solving its battery-sourcing problem.

Lucid Group is an EV manufacturer that’s based in California. The U.S. and other G8 nations have made various commitments in support of vehicle electrification. Yet, this emerging EV movement apparently hasn’t been reflected in the LCID share price this year.

So, it’s been a bumpy road for Lucid’s loyal investors during the past 12 months. If you’ve been waiting for lower share prices, congratulations on your expert timing – and consider whether there may be a compelling EV-market bargain with LCID stock right now.

The Risk-to-Reward Profile Looks Favorable for LCID Stock

Sometimes, you just have to wait for a stock to fall 50% or more before you can be confident that the sellers are nearly exhausted. LCID stock appears to be at or near its bottom.

Currently, Lucid Group stock is near its 52-week low, at $7 and change. We’ll soon observe that the experts on Wall Street, on average, expect that the share price could double from here.

Furthermore, Lucid Group just successfully completed a capital raise of around $1.515 billion. This ought to help reduce the risk of LCID stock, as the capital infusion means Lucid Group should be better positioned to meet its production schedule while developing newer and better EVs.

Plus, if you think that all EV stocks are fraught with volatility, think again. LCID stock has a surprisingly low five-year monthly beta of 0.4. In other words, the share price hasn’t jolted up and down as much as you might think it has.

Lucid Just Opened New Locations in the U.S. and Abroad

Another sign of a favorable risk-to-reward profile is that Lucid Group is in expansion mode. As the automaker establishes a geographic footprint on multiple continents, prospective investors might actually wonder how LCID stock can be so cheap now.

Starting in the U.S., Lucid Group opened its first retail “Studio” (i.e., dealership) location in Texas; this location is known as the Dallas Studio. With that, Lucid upped its total North American Lucid Studio and service center locations count to 29.

Not long after that, Lucid established its first Swiss Studio location in the “heart of Geneva.” That marked Lucid Group’s second European retail location. Next, Lucid Group opened its third location in Europe by breaking ground on a service, delivery, and sales center in Hilversum, Netherlands.

Lucid Found a Perfect Partner for EV Battery Sourcing

As supply-chain disruptions wreak havoc on the global automotive industry, EV makers sometimes have to get creative in sourcing batteries for their vehicles. To that end, Lucid Group forged a partnership that should help to solve the battery problem for the foreseeable future.

Specifically, Lucid Group struck a deal with Japanese electronics giant Panasonic (OTCMKTS: PCRFY). This is a multi-year agreement in which Panasonic will supply batteries for Lucid’s Lucid Air EV as well as the upcoming Gravity SUV.

Lucid Group has already announced the establishment of a battery-production facility in Kansas. However, the collaboration with Panasonic seals the deal as Lucid seeks to establish a multinational market presence.

Why would Lucid choose Panasonic as an EV battery supplier? Lucid Group CEO Peter Rawlinson explains, “Panasonic is a fantastic partner with both innovative technology and depth of experience.” I would add that Panasonic’s excellent reputation – and perhaps, competitive pricing – may have also been factors.

Is LCID Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, LCID is a Hold based on three Buys, two Holds, and three Sell ratings. The average Lucid Group price target is $14.74, implying 101.5% upside potential.

Conclusion: Should You Consider Lucid Stock?

Rawlinson said he expects Lucid Group to start production of the Gravity SUV in 2024, and the battery deal with Panasonic will help the automaker achieve that goal. Moreover, Lucid’s growing regional presence should make the automaker a fierce competitor in the global EV space.

Finally, value seekers should observe the favorable risk-to-reward scenario presented by LCID stock at its current price. Therefore, anyone who hasn’t given up on the EV industry, not only in the U.S. but internationally as well, ought to seriously consider a share in Lucid Group stock today.

