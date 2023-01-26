Lucid Stock Is Overvalued by 40%, Says Morgan Stanley

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth StocksTrending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorDividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
ETFs
Top ETFs by AUMSPY ETFQQQ ETF
Stock Comparison
Energy StocksOil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksMATANA Stocks
New
Bank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Top ETFs by AUM
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
Hot
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Top ETFs by AUM
Dividend Yield Calculator
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
Energy Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Popular
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Lucid Stock Is Overvalued by 40%, Says Morgan Stanley

There appears to be a shift in the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Whereas during the last few years, demand was outstripping supply, the inverse now appears to be the case with there being a glut of supply amidst dwindling demand.

The most obvious manifestation of this change was evident in the recent price cuts taken by Tesla. After showing disappointing delivery numbers for Q4, the EV leader has aggressively slashed some vehicle prices by as much as 20% in the U.S. and Europe. Tesla can probably afford to take the hit on margins, given its scale, but what are the implications for other, smaller EV players?

Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas thinks the recent price cuts are “just the latest sign the EV market may be entering the ‘shake-out’ phase.”

Tesla’s move also applies “significant fundamental pressure on its peers.” Zooming in one case, what are the ramifications for Lucid Motors (NASDAQ:LCID), a company that has pivoted toward the luxury end of the market?

In a year during which Jonas anticipates there will be “severe EV deflation,” as with many other EV startups, Lucid will have to overcome “execution headwinds.”

Assessing the EV landscape, Jonas is much more inclined to support self- funding projects.

Lucid, on the other hand, “builds cars for more than they sell them for.” That, then, is a big problem.

“As other EV manufacturers grind car prices lower,” the analyst goes on to explain, “we think Lucid would need to react by lowering ATPs alongside them (making their loss-making vehicles even more loss-making), and/or brace for lower unit sale volumes.”

The latter outcome seems more likely to Jonas, given the he does not think Lucid can “necessarily afford selling cars for much less than they already are.”

So, headscratchers for Lucid to solve but what does it all mean for investors? Jonas rates the stock an Underweight (i.e., Sell) and lowers his price target from $10 to $5, suggesting the shares are currently overvalued by approx. 40%. (To watch Jonas’ track record, click here)

That outlook contrasts sharply with the Street’s average target which currently stands at $13.28 and implies one-year share appreciation of ~53%. Overall, the stock claims a Hold consensus rating, based on 4 Buys, 2 Holds and 3 Sells. (See Lucid stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on LCID

Lucid Brings in New Motorsports Electric Drive Train
Market NewsLucid Brings in New Motorsports Electric Drive Train
1d ago
LCID
Lucid Group price target lowered to $5 from $10 at Morgan Stanley
LCID
TSLA
EV Rally Continues Shocking Investors
NIO
FFIE
More LCID Latest News >

More News & Analysis on LCID

Lucid Brings in New Motorsports Electric Drive Train
Market NewsLucid Brings in New Motorsports Electric Drive Train
1d ago
LCID
Lucid Group price target lowered to $5 from $10 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyLucid Group price target lowered to $5 from $10 at Morgan Stanley
1d ago
LCID
TSLA
EV Rally Continues Shocking Investors
Market NewsEV Rally Continues Shocking Investors
3d ago
NIO
FFIE
More LCID Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >